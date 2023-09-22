Nigerian singer and close friend of the late artist MohBad Bella Shmurda is resolute in demanding that those who mistreated his departed colleague be held accountable

Following the recent happenings around the deceased's investigation, Bella took up the mantle to seek justice for his friend

In a recent post on social media, Bella passionately implored the government to take the necessary steps to handle MohBad's case justly

Nigerian singer and late Afrobeats singer, MohBad's best friend, Bella Shmurda, has continued to clamour for justice, asking that the people who mistreated his departed colleague be prosecuted.

Since the passing of MohBad, Bella Shmurda has endeavoured to fight on his friend's behalf.

Bella Shmurda addresses Nigeria police on Mohbad's viral case Credit: @bellashmurda, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a recent post on his X page, Bella fervently urged the government to do the needful on those who tormented and harassed MohBad while he was still alive, before his untimely demise.

According to Bella Shrumda, delayed justice is injustice, and he vowed to expose those who mistreated MohBad during his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

"Delayed justice is injustice. Bring out those who oppressed and maltreated the hell out of him when he was alive that the goal. Autopsy or not he no concern me. Unless our govt don't have feelings.❤️ #Justice4mobhad #imoleliveon.”

See his post below

Bella's outcry sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

only1m.o.c:

"You sef come Nigeria , enter police station make your report and state everything you know surrounding what leads to his death. All this online rant no go do anything."

inumidun_:

"At least they were people who bullied him to depression, please bring them out and let them tell the world what he did wrong to make him deserve all the harsh treatment."

ohyeen_sweetcide:

"Nobody is accusing you Bella but as Mohbad’s friend You seff needs to be questioned on everything you know."

mhiz_tomi02:

"Make police declare naira and Sam Larry wanted, the street will do the fishing out themselves and if they are in other countries their government will fish them out since they are wanted."

oluchiiie:

"Assault is a serious criminal/punishable offence in Nigeria, if Seun Kuti can be arrested who the hell are these guys (Naira Marley/ Sam Larry?) Are they above the law or protected by the law?? Fish those hoodlums out."

cptnsa_gb:

"Relatively, these marlins fit don kill people for the government to dey acts foolishly .. Western world go don kill them even though they have done something bad for the government before .. Just kill them for us and lie to us say Molue Jam Dem .. "

Zlatan fights back tears as he addresses friend Mohbad's death

Nigerian indigenous rapper and friend to the late Mohbad, Zlatan, fought back tears as he spoke about his colleague's tragic passing.

The late singer was said to be one of the kindest souls in the music industry who graced the candlelight and tribute concert.

In a roadside interview during the poignant event on Thursday, September 21, the Omo Ologo crooner spoke about his departed friend, wishing immediate justice for those who caused his untimely death.

Source: Legit.ng