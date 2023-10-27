A Nigerian husband has lamented his wife’s behaviour, who is the youngest child in her family

He said he had heard that the last-borns are spoiled and lazy, and his wife proved him right

The husband added that he had noticed this attitude before their marriage, but his wife had always promised him that she would change after they became husband and wife

A Nigerian husband has expressed his frustration over his wife’s behaviour, who is the youngest and most pampered child in her family.

He said he had heard that the last-borns are often spoiled and lazy by their parents and siblings, and his wife confirmed his fears.

The husband complains because he has not seen changes. Photo credit: TikTok/@mon_chocho

Source: TikTok

She refused to do basic household chores such as cooking, cleaning, and washing since they exchanged their vows.

The husband added that he had observed this attitude in her before their marriage, but his wife had always reassured him that she would change for the better after they became husband and wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, he said he was disappointed and unhappy with her lack of improvement.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ElleKeeemD reacted:

"U wey marry lastborn u never know say na night bus carry ur load."

Aladufe2222 said:

"But what is all this na."

Pudgye wrote:

"Hear the name na Adufe, they are very spoiled human being from heaven."

Fifedamilola commented:

"Aladufe no get time. She no get respect."

Beautysignature:

"Lastborn marry lastborn."

Wisdom V:

"Nah so lI tell to pay groom price she no gree."

Nimia:

"Abeg return our baby home, we miss her already."

Heeqyge:

"Youself go dey pamper her to do thinks you like ni,you know say na last born you marry...Adufe get big meaning."

Moyinoluwa:

"I'm wey marry last born no know wetin e enter oga dy face ya cross, God bless the union forever Kun le ko."

Husband acts like his wife foes in the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman has gone online to show people how her second wedding anniversary was celebrated in her home.

To mark their love, the woman asked her husband to role-play how she acts at home.

With a towel tied around his body and shower cap on, the man walked out of the bathroom behaving like his wife as he complained about clothes hanging around the house.

Source: Legit.ng