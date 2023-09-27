Nigerian singer and friend to the late Nigerian singer Mohbad furiously dismissed Naira Marley's plea of innocence around the death of the late artiste

Naira Marley claimed that his misunderstanding with the late musician never led to the point of killing him

Bella responded furiously, dismissing Naira Marley's innocence claims, and demanded the music executive surrender to the police

Following Naira Marley's response to claims about contributing to the death of late singer Mohbad, Bella Shmurda has aggressively attacked the Marlain boss.

Legit.ng had reported that the Soapy hitmaker released a statement on Tuesday, September 26, insisting he was innocent of the allegations against him regarding the death of Mohbad.

Bella Shmurda attacks Naira Marley as he claims not to have a hand in Mohbad's demise. Credit: @nairamarley, @iammohbad, @bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

In reaction to that, Bella, a close friend and colleague of the deceased, furiously asked that Naira Marley cooperate with the Nigerian police and submit himself for interrogation.

"Sha lo report ara re," he wrote in his indigenous language, Yoruba, which translates to "Just go and report yourself."

See his post below:

Bella Shmurda's outrage on Naira Marley sparkes reactions

Fans and netizens have continued to stand on the side of justice as the majority agreed that the music executive should turn himself in.

See their comments below:

man.down001:

"Bella is the only artist that genuinely loved Mohbad."

taiwo_junzi:

"He should remember to collect his two portions of rice as well."

finegirl.joy:

"Naira Marley's lawyer should take a bold step and visit Ikorodu and explain what he wrote on that paper for Naira Marley."

slemzy_official:

"He already said he'll be in the country very soon, before accusing someone of murder let there be evidence and proof that he really committed the crime by the law."

ubigho_omena:

"People wey go treat naira Marley mess up no Dey online sef."

iam_valebridge:

"In everything Naira Marley is saying, he is still shying away from mentioning his dog Sam larry."

wp28n03:

"I still don’t know why him and Larry finds it hard to report to police and help with the investigation. At least , do that and we can start from there."

