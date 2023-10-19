Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky's lookalike has been spotted, and Nigerians are having a hard time believing it is not him

In the video online, the woman, who surprisingly bears a striking resemblance to Bob, sat by her wares on the roadside

While some netizens made light of the situation, others pointed out the differences between the woman and the Mummy of Lagos

Nigerians had difficulty believing a woman spotted by the roadside was not the popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

The video showed the woman with really long lashes sitting behind what appeared to be her wares.

A video of Bobrisky's lookalike stirred reactions.



The woman was light-skinned like the crossdresser and had long coloured nails. The person who made the clip expressed confusion over whether she was Bobrisky or someone else.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Bobrisky's lookalike

The footage sparked mixed reactions online, with most netizens affirming that it can't be Bobrisky.

Read some comments sighted below:

just_ifeyinwa:

"See her or his lashes."

badirat_ayoka:

"This one na bob wey no risky."

aify_choco:

"This is not shim naa."

stingtheego:

"This is obviously a lookalike cmon."

iamblackbharbie22:

"Mummy of lagos setting her ringlight somewhere in lekki trying to debunk this strange rumor."

evacomedytv_:

"But were y’all expecting him to look the way her filter pictures looks on IG in real life ??? Who doesn’t use filters for pictures and videos ???? Abeg make una free the guy….oh sorry the girl joor."

nsima_ekpo:

"That can’t be Bob. They kinda look alike. However, the difference is clear, cos Bob is a handsome lady."

ubigho_omena:

"Abeg this one na step mummy of ikorodu."

jessy__jed:

"That’s obviously not our billionaire side chick."

ama_nanya__:

"Sheybi una no dey hear, don't use Android phone on him... Use iphone on her."

flora_divaa:

"I understand some of you don't like bob, but bob doesn't have parrot mouth na"

