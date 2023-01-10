Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has dragged Papaya Ex in a trending video as he warned her against competing with him

This comes after Papaya had taken to social media to flaunt the lovely treat her man gave her on her birthday

Bobrisky’s recent statement has stirred reactions from netizens as many dragged the crossdresser

It appears the drama between popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky and Papaya Ex may not be ending anytime soon.

This comes as Bobrisky issued a warning to Papaya against competing with him or she would go broke.

Bobrisky reacts to Papaya Ex's romantic birthday treat. Credit: @papaya_ex @bobrisky222

Bobrisky’s statement is coming after Papaya had shared pictures and videos showing off the kind of treat she got from her man.

The controversial crossdresser went on speak about how he rented a room where he paid N180K per night in Dubai just to give himself a treat.

He added that, unlike Papaya’s boyfriend, his man wouldn’t dare give him flowers as a birthday gift.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Bobrisky drags Papaya Ex

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

egostherskincare:

"Chai , bob pls leave her alone , she’s not your problem."

callmechigo:

"Two werey wey no get anything. Living life from small business owners ."

ottah.m:

"E Dey tire me if Una Dey post all these nonsense."

fweshpaparrazzi:

"All those Givenchy bags are the empty?? Abi na flower full am too?? e fit be ooh."

uti_anyibema:

"I ask bob when be him house warming again, senior man block me ooo."

modad_collection:

"I hope is not papaya that will send Bob to early grave ."

lamech_obinna:

"Wahala wear shoes in this 2023."

abaya_gold_plug_:

"Bob they can’t give you flowers because flowers belongs to ladies ."

life_of_rachie_:

"Wo make senior man rest Abeg Who dey compete with am abi na im dey feel pressured."

Papaya Ex's boo treats her to romantic surprise on birthday

Legit.ng reported that Papaya Ex was shown great love by her boyfriend on her birthday.

On January 9, 2023, the social media influencer took to her official Instagram account to share a video of the lovely way her boyfriend made her birthday a special one.

Papaya who is abroad on vacation showed her luxury suite as it was decorated with lots of red and pink rose petals, flowers on the bed and in the bathtub, grey and different shades of pink balloons hanging everywhere among other things.

