Davido is back in the country, as a video recently showed him driving out from the Muritala Muhammed Airport in his Maybach and security convoy

A clip also showed some Lagos big boys chasing after the singer's convoy to get their share of the money he threw in the air

The video has stirred different reactions on social media, with many of the DMW star's fans talking

Nigerian music David Adeleke Davido has returned to Nigeria. As usual, it came with some talking points, especially with the way he was received after he and his crew arrived in a private jet.

A video has also emerged on social media showing Davido leaving the Muritala Muhammed Airport in his Maybach S-Class S680 V12 and security convoy.

Davido rides in his Maybach. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed some Lagos big boys running after Davido's convoy when they sighted him as he threw money.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as big boys chase after Davido's convoy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

officialwillz:

"Omoh which kind thing be this."

frank_dxb:

"Go and hustle."

big_preence:

"Dollar oo."

worthpop70:

"And why does his car have no plait number."

_leschill:

"Na you come sabi if you like pooor e nor concern OBO."

rilly_milli:

"OBO still throway!!! Normal OBO for a reason."

yemzitrizzy:

"Una wey see say na dollar una eyes shaaarp o."

onlyone2eyez:

"Police and money 5&6."

miracleharunadonge:

"My love for Davido ehnn."

only1_makanaki:

"Once you see this car, you don know who get am… two no dey naija."

modollar5.55:

"Security don lost him dagger ️, he go explain tire."

ikemenzhube:

"100 dollar na baba spray oh."

heis_sasia:

"That’s the best thing spray the money so they free the car."

adetunji_clothing:

"I will never be poor... one man inside Benz one man under the sun."

