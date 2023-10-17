Popular Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has once again called out influencer Papaya over her lifestyle on social media

In a post online, the crossdresser went live on Instagram to drag Papaya over a recent video she posted

Bob noted that the influencer has been doing the most to compete with him by presenting herself as what she is not

Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky and Abike Raheem, aka Papaya, might not squash their beef anytime soon.

In a post sighted online, the crossdresser dragged the influencer during an Instagram live session over a video of her on a private jet.

Netizens react to video of Bobriksy dragging Papaya Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

According to Bob, Papaya has always been doing the most to compete with him even though she does not measure up to his class.

He dragged the influencer for constantly coming off as classless despite her packaging.

Bobrisky also made fun of the fact that the Papaya's team would be overwhelmed with playing along with her lies.

See the post below:

Watch a video of Papaya on a jet, the genesis of the heavy dragging from Bobrisky.

Reactions to Bobrisky's video

kv_by_kelvin_:

"Sentiment aside.. that particular post gave everything CONTENT should give! Content that Bob would neverrrrr. Neverrrrr be able to pull without looking funny. Bob has in strong point which is mostly his rant, bad English and slight cruise."

eseoghene954:

"Like! That stunt she did was not giving at all it looks childish. I know say are people go come attack me now "

akwaa_ugoo:

"I agree with mummy of Lagos ,,papaya is classless "

omaeze155:

"Papaya frontal dey always give me mgbeke vibes to be honest. Bobrisky can be anything but papaya no reach am wen it comes to looking fly or better packaging wen it comes to fake life."

amina_minaah:

"You two are obsessed with each other."

mirror_for_home_and_office_:

"You see courage wey bobrisky dey use call papaya name with his full chest .naso i want make papaya self dey do "

sleek_candy_:

"lol me sef ask the same question bob dey ask when I see the video indeed what was that?"

Bobrisky exchanges punches with Papaya at owambe

Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama between controversial crossdresser Bobrisky and influencer Papaya shifted from social media to the real world.

Days after both individuals dragged themselves online, a mutual friend invited them to the same party in Lagos.

However, Bobrisky, who had earlier threatened to beat up the influencer, made sure to put actions to his words as he launched a physical attack on Papaya.

Source: Legit.ng