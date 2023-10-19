Popular kid comedian Emanuella recently sparked reactions on social media with her culinary skills

The young girl made egusi soup and gave it to an unidentified lady who filmed the moment

Emanuella excitedly opened the container to show off the food and netizens have shared different opinions

Popular skit maker Emanuella Samuel showed off her cooking skills in a short clip that surfaced online.

In the video, the young girl excitedly presented a plate of egusi soup to an unidentified lady behind the camera.

Emanuella opened the soup on request and the lady bragged about the fact that her baby had started cooking.

The lady reconfirmed the content of the plate and the skit maker smiled shyly as she answered.

Netizens react to Emanuella's video

The young girl's video got some people talking about how much she has grown, and others dragged her culinary skills with the appearance of the egusi.

Read some comments below:

rich_hairs_:

"She no see vegetable put. She try."

b_o_w_a_d:

"They can’t even get her a good phone. And this girl Dey make good money for them then."

youngblaisegram:

"Nice one.. Buh me I was just looking at her phone, why is it not an iPhone tho or maybe it’s good home training sha. Just observing ooo."

onyinyechi_in_real_life:

"The egusi really looks like ukwa."

scoobynero:

"See her beautiful teeth ! God bless her"

ernest_silvachuks:

"You say it’s what again? So you nor recognize the food sef you got ask to confirm Wetin you wan chop, she said it’s egusi doesn’t mean it’s egusi."

i_divaly:

"She has a long way to go. see her shy smile,she know she don cook prob."

bangaleekaba001:

"Wetin be that ?"

