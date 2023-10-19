The Nigerian social media space boils after activists Reno Omokri and Deji Adeyanju called out former Presidential candidate Peter Obi over Mr Ibu's illness

Both popular social media commentators on their different platforms called out Peter Obi, asking him to fund the medical bills of Mr Ibu

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo has reacted to Reno's post for calling out Peter Obi to help Mr Ibu

As much as sympathy and solidarity messages troop in for ailing veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, some have turned his cry for help case into a trending topic on social media.

Famous social media commentator and writer Reno Omokri has used his platform to seek financial support for Mr Ibu.

As well as controversial activist Deji Adeyanju. But both personalities have also used the same opportunity to call out former Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Mr Ibu publicly endorsed Peter Obi

Reno and Deji noted in their posts that Mr Ibu publicly endorsed Peter Obi, and this is the time for the LP man to pay back.

Deji revealed that over N6.5bn was donated to the LP cause during the last election. He advised that some of that money should be used to foot Mr Ibu's medical bills.

"Reno Omokri is a fool" - KOK react to his post

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo has reacted to Reno Omokri's post calling out Peter Obi.

The displeased movie star called Reno Omokri a fool for calling out Peter Obi to foot Mr Ibu's medical bills.

@KwenMaye:

"Here is what his tweet means if you don’t get it… Mr Ibu sorry oh, I feel your pain, but go and meet Peter Obi since you were supporting him... With all due respect, sir, Shame on you for bringing politics into this matter."

@AKINBUNMIA:

"Mr Reno, why must you bring Peter into every conversation. Wetin the man but for your hand?"

@rhymion_bls:

"Say no to alcohol and smoking to avoid this in your later years."

@ojewonder:

"Reno no be everything u go connect with politics. In as much as I love some of your post some times ur post are annoying!!!"

@soloblinkz:

"This is the most useless post have seen from a grown man with beard."

@fabulosgloria:

"Uncle is resurrecting his dead activist career with Peter Obi's name. He and Reno cant survive without mentioning Peter Obi."

@hxnessy._thea:

"If you gather money help Mr.IBU e bad? Most of you are still obsessed with Peter Obi."

@amyskitchenandtreats:

"Tribalism Tribalism Tribalism it has eaten deep into some individuals."

@dds_express_services:

"The agbados lack common sense. So even if he needs money from the state of Nigeria, don't we have a president?"

@theabdulrahmans:

"Obidients should fly their Elupee brother abroad and stop disguising!!!"

Mr Ibu marks his 62nd birthday on hospital bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Mr Ibu celebrated his 62nd birthday after videos of him at a hospital went viral.

The report noted that the veteran entertainer wasn't in good health and revealed that his legs were being touted for amputation.

His family on his birthday celebrated him as they tried to cheer him up, but he would have none of their jokes.

