Days after clips Mr Ibu in the hospital celebrating his 62nd birthday went viral, he calls for help from Nigerians

Famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut reposted one of the veteran comic actor's videos begging for help from Nigerians

Renowned Nigerian artistes have reacted to the call, including the PSquare brothers, Davido, Korra Obidi, Obi Cubana and several others

A video of veteran Nigerian comedian John Ikechukwu Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, begging for help on a hospital bed goes viral.

His wife, Stella Okafor and his famous adopted daughter, Jasmine, have released an emotional video begging for the support of Nigerians.

Nigerians raise funds for Mr Ibu to be flown out of the country for treatment. Photo credit: @davido/@imakingrudy/@realmribu

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Stella and Jasmine asked Nigerians to help them rescue their father's life.

"We need money to fly him abroad for treatment" - Jasmine says

In the viral clip, Mr Ibu's daughter, Jasmine, solicited funds and support from Nigerians so that the veteran could be flown out of the country for treatment.

Renowned blogger Tunde Ednut reposted the video, and it got a tremendous response.

One of those who reacted to the video was Paul Okoye of the PSquare duo, who noted that he, his brothers and Davido were already planning to help Mr Ibu.

Watch the emotional clip below:

Reactions trail Mr Ibu's video soliciting funds

See how Nigerians responded to the viral video:

@mrfunny1_:

"Your a legend as far as am concerned Daddy !! Money sent and I pray for great recovery."

@crazeclown:

"Prayers are important and also whatever you can send will be appreciated Let’s do our own bit and share on our platforms nothing is too small. God bless you sir."

@unusualphyna:

"Sent❤️ get well daddy."

@judyaustin1:

"Nothing will happen to you sir in Jesus Name Amen."

@obi_cubana:

"It is well Mazi Ibu."

@iamkingrudy:

"We are on it with @davido."

@solom_music:

"I just credited him. This man deserves more. He made our childhood so fun."

@realwarripikin:

"Sent! get well soon Daddy❤️❤️."

@luckyudu:

"Your legs won’t be cut off."

@am__cubana__001:

"Have sent something to the acct ….this man made my childhood life easy and happy ❤️‍get well soon."

Mr Ibu marks his 62nd birthday on hospital bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Mr Ibu celebrated his 62nd birthday after videos of him at a hospital went viral.

The report noted that the veteran entertainer wasn't in good health and revealed that his legs were being touted for amputation.

His family on his birthday celebrated him as they tried to cheer him up, but he would have none of their jokes.

Source: Legit.ng