Veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu is trending on Twitter after he was spotted at the rally of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in Jos

Mr Ibu’s appearance at the rally sparked reactions as the comic actor and some other celebrities had in 2021 met with the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu

Many netizens have since taken to social media to share their reactions, with some hailing the veteran actor

Popular Nigerian comic actor John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, is currently trending on the microblogging platform Twitter after he was spotted at the rally of Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate Peter Obi, which took place in Jos on Wednesday, September 28.

The actor’s presence at the rally sparked reactions as he, alongside some other celebrities, had in 2021, met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Mr Ibu storms Jos for Peter Obi's rally. Credit: @peterobi/ Twitter: @august_ceaser01

Source: Instagram

Videos shared online showed the moment Mr Ibu greeted Peter Obi and was also called on stage as he prayed for the supporters of LP.

See the video below:

Netizens questions Mr Ibu’s loyalty as he attends LP rally in Jos

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

august_ceaser01:

"Wake up! Wake up! No sleep! No sleep! Collect your money! Mr. Ibu don run Agbado street."

manzi_manulu:

"Omooo Nigerians are now teaching our politicians how to play politics, ABAT MACAULAY don collect Wotowoto from Mr Ibu "

youths4atiku:

"Mr. Ibu after chopping clean from Tinubu and Atiku just arrived Jos to support Peter Obi ."

enang:

"The ace Comedian Mr Ibu was in Jos live. Obidient compliance."

baronabj:

"PO is busy engaging media and the general public while the two other ancestors and dependent on their money to take them there. E go shock them like mr Ibu did to them."

