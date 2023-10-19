Bobo F. Ajudua, a lawyer to Davido, Kiddwaya and Angel, has taken to social media to cry out over their incessant dramas in the last few hours

The lawyer appealed to his clients to let him rest as he threatened to change their social media account passwords

This comes amid Davido's ongoing drama with Phyna, Kiddwaya being rich shamed, and Angel claiming to be pregnant for Soma

Celebrity lawyer Bobo F. Ajudua, also known as Prince II, has taken to social media to cry out over his clients David Adeleke Davido, Terseer Waya 'Kiddwaya' and Angel Smith for their incessant dramas on social media.

In a series of tweets via his X account, Bobo hinted he had just arrived in the country and was receiving different messages online.

Davido, Kiddwaya & Angel's lawyer calls out his clients. Credit: @davido @kiddwaya @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

This is coming after Davido said he didn't know Phyna. Kiddwaya, on the other hand, said he was tired of being 'rich shamed.'

On her part, Angel stirred reactions after she claimed she was expecting a baby.

In a tweet, Bobo wrote:

"Person just land phone don hot. One is pregnant online. Wahala. One say he no know person. Wahala. One is tired of being ‘rich shamed’. Wahala. Pls can we just reset 24 hours let me get myself."

See his tweet below:

In another tweet, the celebrity lawyer threatened to change the passwords to his clients' social media accounts.

"One day I will just vex and change everybody’s Twitter and IG passwords and off phone for two days."

See his tweet below:

Angel, others react to Bobo F. Ajudua's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; see them below:

n6oflife6:

"Make these your clients no turn you to Old man before your time o!"

theangeljbsmith:

"As for, one is pregnant online."

Feyishola_30BG:

"Billionaire lawyer Being a lawyer to billionaires. Omooo. See Bragging. When wil you be my lawyer too."

rco:

"lol you kuku pack wahala Children in quantum."

Phyna's fans gather against Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that a viral clip from a space on X about Davido and Phyna's drama emerged online.

On the space, some of Phyna's fans condemned Davido for saying he doesn't know who Phyna is.

"We love Phyna for who she is and we would continue to support her," a lady was heard saying.

Source: Legit.ng