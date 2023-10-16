Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz, keep sharing couple goals

The mum of two shared a video goofing around with her man at an airport as they prepared to fly out of the country

Fans and colleagues of the actress gushed over the couple as they expressed anticipation for their movie

Famous Yoruba actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adekaz have given netizens another reason to believe in the love they share.

Before boarding their flight to an undisclosed location, the actress and her man recorded a loved-up video, which seemed to have been her idea.

Mercy Aigbe shares airport video with hubby Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

The duo were over each other in the video like teenagers in love, and they also used the opportunity to promote their movie set to hit cinemas in December.

Mercy captioned the video:

"Airport Shenanigans with my best travel buddy. Today isn’t just another day but another possible chance to achieve what you couldn’t achieve yesterday. So get on your feet and chase your success."

Watch the video here:

Netizens gush over Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz

Fans of the actress gushed over the adorable video. Read the comments below:

bkh_kitchen:

"Beautiful people May God keep blessing you both more peace and long lives"

otp_exclusive:

"Honeymoon loading."

flora_t_baby:

"Oh Lord of Mercy:ok_woman: See somebody papa o."

tossygold:

"He’s getting younger."

fobe_yetty:

"I love you ma'am may God continue to guide you and you husband @realmercyaigbe."

adewealth_house_of_fashion:

"We can't waitttt"

evesoal:

"It’s the anticipation that got me"

chinwe7695:

"Lovely Couple"

empress_zahara:

"We definitely can’t wait to watch#Adaomodaddy is coming to rule your screen."

alwaarithmum:

"One thing I learn from you is when you re truly nd really in love,everything about the person just glows differently,like every other things just makes sense and fall in thier rightful places."

bibah_quality_hair_backup:

"Whenever I see these couple.. it gives me energy to be positive and yes I still have hope as a single mom."

Mercy Aigbe and hubby trend over Owambe video

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress trended online after a clip of her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, attending a wedding party in Lagos went viral.

The pair had somewhat been on a low-key after their February love fest vacation, leaving many in awe.

In the clip, Aigbe rocked an all-black ensemble while her hubby donned a white native agbada with an Aso-Oke cap.

