Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has fully embraced Islam after marrying her husband Kazeem Adekaz aka Adekaz

The mum of two took to her Instagram page with photos taken with her husband at the airport before they left the country

Fans and colleagues of the actress have congratulated her and gushed over her dedication to Islam

Mercy Aigbe has joined millions of Muslims around the world to perform Hajj 2023 in the holy land of Makkah.

The actress announced her departure on Instagram with photos of her and her husband at the airport before they left.

Mercy Aigbe shares photos as she leaves for Hajj

Source: Instagram

Mercy donned a beautiful black dress, while her husband wore a white jalabiya and a native cap.

The actress performing hajj this year would be her final transition into Islam because of her husband.

She wrote:

"Hajj 2023....... Alhamdulilah Thank you @real_rhoncaresofficial for this cute Abaya, I love it."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe's photos

Fans of the actress gushed over her as they hailed her on finally becoming an Alhaja.

Read comments below:

papaya_ex:

"Omgggg I’m screaming!!!❤️❤️❤️love to see it Alhaja."

olayinkasolomon01:

"Alhamdulillah "

mariam_trish:

"Alhamdulilah for a safe trip"

iamdrrommel:

"Safe travels to you both. Alhamdulilah "

jcuisine_kitchen:

"He must be doing something right to make her fall in love both with his religion."

oluseyebakre:

"Wow, congratulations. Hajj is a dream every Muslim pray they experience. O'Allah I pray I experience hajj very soon In Shaa Allah."

vadjewelry_accessoriesbackup:

"Alhaja Minnah Masha Allah"

empire_temmy:

"Aya D owner Hajia Minnah ❤️"

oyewusizainab:

"Hajia minnacongratulations ma."

oyewusizainab:

"I said so...congratulations ma "

rouquimoh:

"Omg MashaaAllah, you are one lucky woman, it takes Allah to call you to His house, May Allah make it easy for us. You are blessed."

toyin_abraham:

"Safe trip blood"

Mercy Aigbe and hubby host Ramadan lecture

Actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adekaz were in the news after hosting friends, colleagues, and family to a Ramadan lecture.

The event was held in a hall with clerics admonishing the crowd, including Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Salami, Faithia Balogun, Kemi Afolabi, and other celebrities.

Mercy, dressed in white all through, was seen by her husband's side and welcomed guests into their event at other times.

