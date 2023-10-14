A video of a particular moment shared between Wizkid and one of his mentors, Tony Elumelu, during his mum's burial ceremony

Something caught the attention of many Nigerians from the viral video as Wizzy introduced his sons to the billionaire

Clips of Wizzy's new tattoo on his forearm, which reads his mum's, caught the attention of many

A viral clip of renowned Afrobeat superstar Wizkid introducing his sons to Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu has gone viral online.

In the clip, the singer could be heard telling the UBA boss that his sons are the future and would want the billionaire to take them under his wings.

Glimpses of Wizkid's newest tattoo honouring his late mum leaks online. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@goldmynetv/@tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

Morayo

However, something else from the clip caught people's attention. A new tattoo on the singer's forearm has gone viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As he leans in to hug Tony Elumelu in the clip, he puts his hands around the billionaire; that was when glimpses of Wizzy's new tattoo leaked.

Many have hailed the singer for inking his mum's name on his body, noting that it is a sign of love and honour.

Watch the clips of Wizzy's exchange with Tony Elumelu below:

See how netizens reacted to the trending clip

@mandemluvme:

"Omo wiz and dbanj tooooo clean."

@sunsherry_of_lagos:

"Yoruba men are gorgeous ."

@official_sophierich:

"Awwwnn the way he tapped Jada to greet Tony."

@thankful127:

"It’s the first time I've seen Wasiu Ayinde sitting with the guests at the same party where he was performing."

@its_dopemarshanivv:

"DBanj na native foul. See as e still young."

@temitope_08:

"I no see bob there oo, mummy of lagurs no go?"

@olajimi_dayung:

"You can never see online skit makers here. NEVER."

@blessing_osuwa:

"Rich people and simple dress, see elemelu’s dress nau"

@fynboitemi:

"See as K1 dey look Wizzy...God Almighty lift me too ooo."

@swc_casual:

"Wizzy go always get something to whisper to your ear."

@china_man:

"These guy love him mama sha make we no lie."

Video of Eniola Badmus at Wizkid's mum's burial trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting that clips from the burial of Wizkid's mum continue to emerge online, one video has attracted much attention.

In the viral video, the Afrobeat crooner Wizkid was seen with actress Eniola Badmus. The pair were seen sharing a cute moment at the event.

The video of Badmus and Wizkid got people talking online as questions were asked about the actress' relationship with her ex-bestie, Davido.

Source: Legit.ng