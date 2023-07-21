Popular actress Mercy Aigbe recently returned from holy pilgrimage with her husband, Adekaz, and she has already disappointed some of her fans

The movie star is back to work, and she shared a video where she showed off her luxurious wig as opposed to covering her hair like a Muslim woman

While some fans and colleagues of the actress gushed over her, other netizens reminded her about dressing modestly

Much loved actress Mercy Aigbe has sparked reactions on Instagram with a new post on her page.

The actress announced that she would be hosting a TV show for the first time and shared a short clip of her on set.

Netizens drag Mercy Aigbe for opening her hair Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The mum of two, all glammed up, rocked a black shirt and a blonde wig.

Mercy's appearance got netizens talking as the actress, after going on holy pilgrimage to Makkah is expected to cover up and dress modestly like a Muslim woman.

She wrote:

"Work Mode First Time Hosting a TV Show and i am absolutely loving it!!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see this show!!!! Coming soon! Spot my luxury hair from the very best hair vendor! @ucee_collections "

See the actress' post below:

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe's post

The actress' video got people gushing over her, some netizens, however, did not miss the chance to let her know how she should dress.

Read some comments gathered below:

muda.gold:

"Cover your hair ma."

kinghybeeolarewaju:

"Habaa alhaja you've gone to Makkah now , plz adjust that top."

ju.liet5205:

"Cover your hair ooooo , if you are alhaja cover your hair always . Give all your hair Give away."

vadjewelry_accessoriesbackup:

"Fine Aunty mercy,happy jumat ma"

mimiokeren1:

"You work so hard and deserve all your getting Alhaja ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

fave_melanin:

"Congratulations mamiii"

alexandrageorgina8845:

"Stunning as always "

elle_alasho:

"My woman everyday❤️"

it_bece:

"All I see is the divine Grace, keep shining ma, you look so beautiful ❤️"

olabimpezeenat:

"Sis, u can still look pretty wit turban at least."

saleemajev:

"Hajiya mercy what’s this now again for God sake."

dayo2059:

"Alaji lol ohh sorry Alahja! Use your hijab Aunty in Islam ☪️"

Mercy Aigbe prays for husband Adekaz as they complete hajj

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe in a video, thanked Almighty Allah for using her husband to take her to hajj on holy pilgrimage.

In a post on Adekaz's Instagram page, he shared a video of the actress expressing gratitude to Allah for using him to bring her to Makkah for hajj.

A tired-looking Mercy also showered prayers on her husband, begging God to enrich his pocket.

Source: Legit.ng