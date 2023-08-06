Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her dashing hubby, Kazim Adeoti, recently got people talking online as clips of them stepping out together trended

Aigbe, in the viral video, looked every bit stunning and her hubby smashing as they attended a wedding party together in Lagos

However, fans were quick to observe something about the trending video and couldn't help but comment on it

Ace Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe, trended online after a clip of her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, attending a wedding party in Lagos went viral.

The pair had somewhat been on a low-key after their February love fest vacation, leaving many in awe.

Clips of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby, Adekaz, at an Owanbe in Lagos trends. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

And some months back, she went on her first pilgrimage to Mecca after officially converting to a Muslim and taking up the name Haija Minnah.

Mercy Aigbe seems set to start another round of getting her fans and haters alike jealous on social media. In the trending clip, Aigbe rocked an all-black ensemble while her hubby donned a white native agbada with an Aso-Oke cap.

The pair looked every inch like a couple who couldn't stop loving each other with big grins plastered on their faces.

See the trending clip of Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz attending an Owanbe below:

See how netizens reacted to the Owanbe video of Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz

@sokybabe:

"Awon eleyi won aso ejor..100/100 minus nothing."

@ceolumineeofficial:

"My baby for life."

@gailchukwu:

"The way this man looks at you just does it for me!"

@taielemeshookesanjo:

"My most beautiful daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Aku odeeeeeee."

@shin_dara__:

"My woman."

@kiks_closet:

"Alhaja minah ❤️❤️hope I said it right."

@alliventures:

"Hajia Meenah... Looking every bit stunning."

@nekkylawson:

"Current Alhaja Adeoti."

@adeniyanajani:

"The most beautiful of them all, no cap."

Source: Legit.ng