A hilarious video of a baby doing the kikiski dance challenge has gained the attention of people

The adorable baby was sitting in the lounge and seemed to enjoy the music of the viral trend

As soon as the tune started, she began to bust some funny moves that amazed everyone who saw it

A hilarious video of a baby girl joining the kikiski dance challenge has become a sensation on TikTok.

The sweet little one was sitting comfortably in the cosy lounge and looked very happy to hear the catchy music of the viral craze.

Little one dances to kikiski song. Photo credit: TikTok/@zannyking

Source: TikTok

As the upbeat tune kicked in, she started to show off some funny moves that impressed and amused everyone who watched her.

The baby’s adorable and humorous performance has attracted thousands of likes and comments on the popular social media platform, where users praised her for her natural talent and charisma.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Damnitsdalvin reacted:

"Another kikiski baby."

Dninote said:

"Na kikiski children full everywhere oo."

LeonardoDiCaprio054 commented:

"I don finally thief why are all this babies dancing once.

Thereal samuelbanks:

"Person babe o they hear kikiski."

Ehmerjay also commented:

"Best dancer of kikiski."

March2motherhood:

"The fact that he waited for the beat. We miss you Sam Larru!"

Jenjere17:

"Nobody notice under the red cloth, dey play."

Coded babyV:

"Na the mother de use leg abeg."

Big_Pion33:

"Cus me i be like...Una Dey whine us but since everyone."

Odsyo:

"Acted like they didn't see it imma do the same. Things yos sed te knew before I am getting maried."

Konatekasiraforlor:

"My hopeI have convince you & Understanding girlfriend."

Tinacutielove:

"Another baby dancing to dis sound E."

User63883933838:

"Be like say something is on this song oo."

Adeola73837:

"This is their new Cocomelon my son can't stop dancing to it too."

Source: Legit.ng