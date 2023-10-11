A comedian has lashed out at Portable Zazu over the way he has been treating his signees, especially Yung Duu

In a video that has gone viral, the comedian said Yung Duu was yet to make it big in the music industry despite being signed to Portable's label for close to a year

The comedian also dragged the Zeh Nation label boss for retrieving the car he bought for Yung Duu

Comedian Ebitimi John, also known as jectimi_comedy, has caused a stir on social media after he called out controversial singer and Zeh Nation label owner Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, over his ill-treatment towards his signees, especially Yung Duu.

Ebitimi stressed that Portable, fond of calling for help to move his career, has failed to do the same for his signees.

Man expresses displeasure after Portable retrieved car from Yung Duu. Credit: @portablebaeby @yungduu @jectimi_comedy

Source: Instagram

The comedian, in a viral video, said Yung Duu, who is signed to Zeh label, is yet to release an album or hit fame since joining Portable close to a year ago.

Reacting to the incident where Yung Duu was beaten alongside Portable, Ebitimi said:

"The boy never blow, him eye don blow before am."

Ebitimi advised Youngi Duu to leave Portable's label before December.

The comedian also expressed displeasure at Portable for retrieving the car he bought for the singer.

Watch the video here.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Yung Duu was spotted taking a bike after Portable seized the car he gave him.

Netizens react as comedian calls out Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the comedian's post; see them below:

alveinjoseph:

"But true true wetin young Dunn Abi wetin call do nor gud why e nor go post he co signee car if nor be say he dey jealous dey Benz."

vivian.omolewa:

"Shey portable na celeb ni"

iam_abictech

"He never blow they give am blow for eyes."

oz_natural_drinks:

"Potable dropping new single on your head soon."

Portable vows to retrieve cars from his signees

Legit. ng previously reported that Portable Zazu made headlines after he vowed to retrieve cars bought for his artists if they decide to exit his Zeh Nation label.

According to the label boss, the cars were the record label’s properties.

This was after the Zazu star bought a new car for Abuga, his newest signee.

Source: Legit.ng