Upcoming Nigerian musician Young Duu has now been spotted in public taking a ride on a bike aka okada

This came after his record label boss, Portable, seized the car he gifted him and claimed he brought bad luck

The video of Young Duu on an okada caused a huge social media buzz with fans accusing Portable of oppression

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Young Duu, has now been spotted riding on a bike aka okada after his car was seized from him.

Recall that Young Duu’s record label boss, Portable, had collected the car he bought for him while claiming that he brought bad luck to the label among other things.

Video of Portable's signee Young Duu climbing okada causes stir. Photos: @official_young_duu, @tejumolayomide / TikTok

Only a few days after Portable seized Young Duu’s car, he was captured on video trying to take a ride on an okada. The young musician was also seen avoiding cameras as he did not want to be seen taking a bike.

Reactions as Portable’s Young Duu rides okada

The video of Young Duu on a bike soon spread on different social media pages and it drew a series of comments from Nigerians. A number of them blasted Portable and accused him of oppressing his signee while others found the whole situation amusing.

Read some of their comments below:

kndwave:

“He’s bigger than majority of the people laughing at him .”

deeoolaa:

“@portablebaeby A gift is a gift. Return the car to him and stop acting like you’re God. Remember you were once broke too and what God gives , he can take. Forgive youngi duu.”

iamdchairman:

“Let's contribute money and buy another car for our Talented Young duu.”

jeffwongram:

“This guy go see greatness soon watch out.”

tom_mie09:

“You go buy car for person wey never see food chop?how he wan manage the car?”

sossiofficial:

“Why all of una dey stress this boy…he’s still on the come up.”

__sodjer__:

“Make una no sha push am into depression.”

sam_rex01:

“May God provide money for youngiduuu.”

ugo_ndi_uwa:

“WHY WILL @portablebaeby TAKE HIS SIGNEE'S CAR BACK,,,,,, ARE WE GOING TO SEE ANOTHER JUSTICE FOR SOMEBODY,,,,, THIS IS NOT COOL,,,, BRO IS DOWN,,,,,, HE NEEDS LOVE AND CHEERS NOW.”

brightkrane101:

“Who go help you nor go stress you but portable Dey stress him artist.”

gylliananthonette:

“It's all fun and games because it's portable, but this guy might actually be going through op......pre...ssion.”

theella_space:

“You collect gift from portable and you think you’ll have peace of mind?”

Portable blows hot as Young Duu collects N70k for show

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable sparked reactions online after a clip of him slamming one of his signees, Yung Duu, went viral.

In the trending clip shared on his page, Portable called out Yung Duu, lamenting his recent actions.

He questioned the logic behind Yung Duu's decision to agree to perform at a show for just 70,000 naira.

Source: Legit.ng