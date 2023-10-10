A video of Portable Zazu's signee Abuga cruising in a new Benz the Zeh Nation label boss bought for him is trending

Abuga, while driving his Benz, was stunned after he tuned to a radio station and heard his song Alimi feating Portable playing on air

The video has stirred different comments online, as some netizens found Abuga's reaction hilarious

Singer Abuga Mazuki-Hamadu, better known as Abuga, who is signed to Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu's Zeh music label, has left many talking over a video of him driving his Benz.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Portable made headlines after he purchased a Benz for Abuga.

Video of Portable's signee driving his new Benz. Credit: @abugaoffcial @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, an excited Abuga was seen cruising in his Benz. However, he couldn't contain his joy after he tuned to a radio station only to hear his song Alimi featuring Portable being played on air.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to video of Portable's signee in a car

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

emperorjjohn:

"E reach to happy my brother. God is too much."

itztonijay:

"I understand that feeling, having your own car aww."

hadi_0331:

"As you celebrate you small win .God will bless you with bigger one laugh at him as much as you want he’s happy with the little he had and that’s."

420djskinny:

"Tbvh that’s Big win."

saheed117:

"That’s probably one of his dreams come true. As an artiste you want your song to be played on TV and radio stations and streamed online. He’s indeed happy. But cruising in my Benz. alara lon gbara ga."

wizbrown700:

"Joke apart, @portablebaeby Dey try for him artists."

Why Portable would retrieve cars bought for signees

Portable caused a stir after he revealed he would retrieve his cars from his signees if they left his Zeh Nation music label.

The Zeh Nation label boss revealed the cars were the record label’s properties.

He also bragged about being the only music star on his label.

Source: Legit.ng