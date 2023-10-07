Portable Zazu, in a viral video, revealed he would retrieve cars bought for his signees if they decide to leave his Zeh Nation label

The controversial singer revealed the cars are the properties of his label as he bragged about being the only star in his team

Portable's statement has stirred reactions from netizens, as many found it hilarious

Street Pop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has caused a stir after he revealed what he would do to his signees if they left his Zeh Nation music label.

In an Instagram live session, Portable vowed to retrieve cars bought for his artists if they decide to leave, adding that they were the record label’s properties.

This comes after Portable made headlines after he bought a new car for Abuga, his newest signee.

“Do you know how many record labels that have signed Abuga before I signed him and gave him fame? Use your brain bro. No enviousness. No ripping. Zeh Nation" Portable said in a video.

Bragging about himself in another clip, Portable said:

"I’m the one promoting the record label. I’m the top artist of the record label. I’m the one making all the money for the record label.”



In another report via Legit.ng, Portable dragged Youngi Duu, tagging him as bad luck.

Netizens react as Portable vows to collect his cars from signees

See some of the comments below:

SeunAyo_:

"Guy dey drop warning before people turn him to Naira Marley later."

techyfera:

"E dun clear them now make dem no go dey talk “eez only Burna tha avvv my type of."

Bigg_Joshh:

"which kind label be this?"

PrimeQuote_:

"Young duu him don tell you now o."

GarriAddict:

"Make YoungiiDu dey use am do Uber nah, if music money no enter, another money go dey enter."

Portable's reaction as Youngi Duu accepts N70k show

Portable sparked reactions after a clip of him slamming Youngi Duu went viral.

In the clip, Portable called out Yung Duu for accepting a N70k show.

Portable also revealed he acquired a N3m car for the signee.

