Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh recently caught the attention of many with a video she shared about her son King André's French homework

The Nollywood star seemed overwhelmed by the truckload of language questions she and her son needed to solve

Notifying her fans and followers of the unexpected burden at hand, she revealed her plans on how to go about with the homework

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh sparked reactions online over her son King André's French assignment.

The Nollywood star couldn't help but be amused by the breadth of the task she was supposed to assist her son in doing the homework.

Tonto Dikeh struggles to do son's French homework Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto joked that she didn't understand the questions.

Revealing how confused she was, the mother of one noted that it would be best to go to sleep rather than get disturbed by the homework.

"I just opened my sons class assignment now. I have never laughed this hard.. I MEAN WHERE DO I START FROM?

"Going back to sleep. Malaria and French don’t mix.. @kingandre_dikeh we fail some we win some. Let’s take a bow lmaooooooooooooo."

See the video below

Tonto's video on son's assignment sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below

joann_beautyspace:

"Number 3 is Monday,Tuesday, Wednesday,Thursday,Friday Saturday,Sunday."

sparklingtrendsboutique:

"The assignment they give them in school is just too much ."

unk_onkun101:

"Yours is better, mine is DEUTSCH, I have been to school, studied and helped my daughter in Europe till she entered secondary school and in secondary school they speak and learn DIALECTS, MY SISTER."

mzduchess:

"The assignment is not hard na...we online Aunties can help."

jackireine:

"I can help out...I speak read and understand French....I'm francoanglophone."

nora_okeke:

"The assignment is too much but isn’t hard tho ."

endylight1:

"I can do number 7 for you, un, deux, trois, quatre, cinq, six, sept, huit, neuf, dix, onze, douze, treize, quatorze, quinze."

styledbyzinah:

"But how can a parent be the one to do assignment for the child? After paying millions? This is unfair to the child and mother. I believe teachers should give assignment based on what they taught the child. Or I look for another school."

Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo dragged over a video of casket shopping for Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh received tonnes of backlash online over the videos they did while scouting for the right casket to buy for the late Nigerian singer Mohbad.

It was reported that Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh took it upon themselves to ensure the departed artist gets a befitting burial after concluding investigations about his death.

One of the steps they took to achieve that was by making arrangements for the casket that would be used to lay the young artist to rest the second time.

Source: Legit.ng