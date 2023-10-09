Ace Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has stirred emotions with a recent interview she had with the BBC

During the interview, Toyin revealed that she suffered a lot over the two decades she's been in the movie industry, and those sufferings led her to do substance

The actress also shared that when she joined the movie and to date, veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde had always been her most prominent role model

Ace Nigerian movie star Toyin Abraham has sparked reactions online after a clip of her speaking about her career, use of substances and justice for your singer Mohbad.

During the interview with the BBC, Toyin Abraham spoke about Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and why she chose her as her role model.

Toyin also spoke about using harmful substances some years back when she was going through a tough patch in her career.

"My friends introduced me to it" - Toyin Abraham shares

The beautiful mother of one shared during her interview how she went into the use of substance abuse and why.

Toyin noted that she suffered a lot before her big money deals from the movie Alakada. And amidst those hard times, she went into substance abuse, which was introduced to her by her friends.

Read an excerpt of Toyin Abraham's comment below:

"My biggest role model as an actress is Angelina Jolie, but it is Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Nigeria. I have suffered a lot o. I have been in the movie industry for more 20 years, but I only started making money barely six years ago."

Watch the full interview below:

See how fans reacted to Toyin Abraham's interview

Legit.ng has gathered some of the comments the interview stirred online:

Toyin Abraham Goes Bald, Adds weight, and goes dark for a new movie

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier the lengths Nollywood actress Toyin could go to deliver the perfect character for a movie role.

In a clip on her page, Toyin revealed that she had just finished filming a new movie, Ori.

She shared that her role in the movie demanded she go bald and add weight like never before. The actress shared that the part was challenging, pushing her to new limits.

