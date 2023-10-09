A rare video of digital evangelist and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) on the street has emerged online

The Abia State University graduate, who appeared to be jogging, was 'rushed' by some women who identified him

While many people hailed the cleric with nice words, some internet users faulted the women for kneeling before him

Nigerians have reacted to a rare video of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) convener, Pastor Jerry Eze, on a street.

The clip, shared by influencer Tunde Ednut, showed the father of two in a black singlet and shorts, and sneakers.

Pastor Jerry Eze appeared to pray for them.

Source: Instagram

Tunde expressed his admiration for Eze. He wrote:

"This man right gat so much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️…. GOD IS GOOD!!! Pastor Jerry Eze. This man has touched lives sha…"

In the clip, different women drew closer to the Streams of Joy International founder and appeared to kneel before him for prayers.

Some people, however, criticised the women for kneeling before the pentecostal pastor.

Watch the video below:

Criticism and commendation trail the clip of pastor Jerry Eze

emys_foodmart said:

"I got my testimony from this alter of fire . After having several miscarriages. I saw the link on Facebook and joined. Miscarriage stopped, I have my evidence now. My daughter is turning 2yrs next week. What God cannot do does not exist."

poshthechef said:

"My Spiritual life has been upgraded because of his prayer sessions daily, What God cannot do does not exist NSPPD 7am fire prayers."

big_emperor_j said:

"Still religions blind folded … if I catch my woman go dae kneel for one pastor Omo e no go funny ooo .. because even me dae pray for her she no dar kneel for me lol … my chest lmao."

dandavidfilms said:

"I don’t have any problem with prayers cus I pray everyday. But most of these women don’t bow down to greet their husbands. They don’t even greet their own husbands with so much respect."

usmani4real said:

"We are too dramatic in Africa. Allow the man to do his exercise routine. Everyone should go and work, and be creative, God’s blessings are for everyone and it's in abundance. It's not controlled by one man."

fabricsbyparis said:

"I enjoyed today's prayers and the testimony of that woman a stranger gave 14M to get a space for her business in the heart of Abuja. I was literally How God changes the story of MEN! The Help of the helpless."

donfranklyn_ said:

"God healed me instantly from high BP.. a medication that has already been doubled to 10mg because I was not responding to 5mg, for over a year now I have not even taken one tablet...What God cannot so does not exist…"

Pastor Jerry Eze hits N2bn earnings on YouTube

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pastor Jerry Eze had hit N2 billion YouTube earnings.

Eze is rated the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria through his prayer meetings which he streams live mainly from the platform.

His average daily earnings on YouTube are over N5 million, and as of Thursday, July 27, 2023, he has earned NGN 2,114,326,064 billion in total from YouTube.

Eze's highest earnings were on Sunday, July 16, 2023, when he witnessed a surge in traffic, extraordinarily over N21 million in revenues in one day.

Source: Legit.ng