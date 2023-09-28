Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh faced substantial criticism online for the videos they did while selecting an appropriate casket for the late Nigerian singer Mohbad

As previously reported by Legit.ng, Iyabo, and Tonto assumed the responsibility of ensuring the 27-year-old receives a dignified burial once his body was released by authorities

However, some Nigerians expressed their discontent with the videos shared by the pair during their visit to a funeral mart

Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh have received tonnes of backlash online over the videos they did while scouting for the right casket to buy for the late Nigerian singer Mohbad.

Legit.ng broke the news that Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh have taken it upon themselves to ensure the departed artist gets a befitting burial after investigations about his death are concluded.

Nigerians drag Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo for videoing themselves the process of buying casket for Mohbad

One of the steps they are taking to achieve that is by making arrangements for the casket that will be used to lay the young artist to rest the second time.

In that regard, the movie stars carried netizens along by doing a live video of them at Ebony Vaults, where Tonto offered to pay for the casket.

Nigerians divided on Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh'sDikeh's actions

Screenshots of comments gathered on the popular social media blog Instablog a good number of Nigerians lambasted the duo for the video they made while at Ebony Vaults.

However, some other individuals who decided to see the act of kindness in the video by the movie stars lashed out at their critics.

One of the trolls read: "Two clout chasers doing everything for the camera."

See the screenshots of some Nigerians dragging Tonto and Iyabo

Netizens divided on the trolls Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh received

Legit.ng captured some of the comments countering the actresses' critics.

See them below:

_therealjuliet:

"Something they are doing for the whole Nigerians to see as all of us dey follow the case una still dey condemn them?? Tufiakwa."

dotunobey:

"I’m so disappointed in nigeria and their fellow people cause wth is this someone is helping y’all that don’t even have money to support just to be cussing people out . I love what they have done and GOD will bless them."

femizzskin:

"If they don't record, this same people are the ones that will still say these ladies are the ones eating the money been sent to the baby's account.... them no dey ever please una for this social media...you just sit at home typing rubbish, why not go help out and do it the way you feel is right."

uncle_azeez:

"Nigerians any small thing, "CLOUT" "CLOUT "CLOUT" please if they no record, how evidence won dey???? Or are you people mad ni??

"At least we are seeing videos of progressssssssssss!!!! APPRECIATE THOSE WOMEN if you truly want #justiceformohbad .... if it wasn't them, we no go see a lot of these informative videos! Like wt?! #dissapointed ."

nks_kitchen:

"But wait ooo, the way we are passionate about this issue are they not supposed to carry us along with every decision they make? They can come out against all odds to fight for justice but they can’t show us how they are preparing for his burial? It’s not that deep please ."

Source: Legit.ng