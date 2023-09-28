Mohbad will soon be given a befitting burial, and actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo are at the forefront of the planning

In a video on Iyabo's page, she and Tonto visited Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi to secure a casket, space and other necessary details

Things, however, turned out better than planned as the singer got most of the services needed for his burial for free

Even in death, people are still extending hands of kindness to Nigerian singer Mohbad, who passed away recently.

Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh have taken it upon themselves to ensure the 27-year-old gets a befitting burial after investigations about his death are concluded.

Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh prepare for Mohbad's second burial Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a video on Iyabo's page, she was seen with Tonto Dikeh and other people at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos, the final resting place for Mohbad.

After Tonto Dikeh offered to pay for Mohbad's casket, the CEO of the vault decided to give them one for free and other services that come with it.

As Iyabo excitedly announced, Tonto hurriedly moved to the man and went on her knees to thank him.

'A visit to EBONY VAULT IKOYI in preparation for General MOHBAD's befitting burial...The Ceo of @ebonyfuneralng gave us a free casket, a free hall, huge discount for the vault, free pall bearers, free horns men, two fresh wreaths, wreath bearers and horse carriage. Thanks to my sister @tontolet #justiceformohbad#Justicefordjsplash.'

Watch the video below:

Another video shows the vault premises where Mohbad will finally be laid to rest.

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

The actress' post was met with prayers and well wishes from Nigerians who appreciated her effort and Tonto's.

Read some comments below:

coinsii:

"God bless you both!! You won't cry over your children!!!!"

ekwutousi_:

"Oh! May God Bless you all. this is what humanity is about."

iam_trod:

"Thank you so much."

nenecherry26:

"I wish more would have been done for him when he was crying out."

poisonousxox:

"So true true true true mohbad won’t wake up? Was still hoping to hear good news."

iameniolamyde:

"May posterity forever be kind with Gistliver , Iyabo and Tobto . You guys are indeed national treasures . May you all not have to bury your kids."

obaksolo:

"We will never back down even after Laying him as STAR that he is. #justiceformohbad."

mysugar_babies:

"I just promised myself not to cry on mohbad again; henceforth I'll only celebrate you. IMOLE!"

priscachizobaonuh:

"When you need help, you shall never lack helpers AMEN @tontolet @iyaboojofespris."

Source: Legit.ng