Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye has been called out on social media by Charles Born, a content creator

In his post on IG he revealed Ilebaye needed to wait for a while as he filmed with her colleagues Pere and Adekunle but she drove off

Charles' post has sparked mixed reactions on online, with netizens expressing different views

The Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemates are in the media rounds phase, granting interviews and gracing podcasts.

The winner of the season Ilebaye Odiniya has been called out by a content creator Charles Born for driving off his set because she was kept waiting.

Netizens react as Charles calls out Ilebaye Photo credit: @charlesborn/@ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

According to the post on his Instagram story channel, the reality star waited for a few minutes while he filmed with Pere and Adekunle before driving off.

Charles said Ilebaye kept asking why they would dare keep her waiting and he made fun of the fact that she just became a celebrity overnight.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Charles' post

The post sparked mixed reactions, read some of the comments sighted below:

teeto__olayeni:

"Una never see anything . I love this "

lolo_starrr:

"Come back oga and break it down properly please. What time did you allot her? Was she prompt? Did your shoot with the other guys spill into her alloyed slot? Talk true oo? Time is money. She may had other engagements. "

ut_mimigal:

"I said it that people will soon regret why they voted for her, waiting for the day she will insult queen "

tn_hairs:

"Gen Z baddie has other things to do with her time, not like you will pay for the time wasted."

ktheoriginalblackurhobogirl_:

"Did you give her a time to show up? Did she come earlier than her scheduled appointment. If yes, you are within your right to post this. If no, then something must be wrong with you to think you can waste people’s time."

hardemhidun:

"This person is a Mercy fan. I can feel his pain. Ilebaye our ultimate winner"

