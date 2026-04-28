A young Nigerian lady, who is physically challenged, has cried her eyes out after unfortunately losing her remote job with a US-based client

The reason, according to her, was because of the poor internet connectivity in the country, despite spending a lot preparing for the job

Her outcry and situation drew reactions from social media users, with many comforting and consoling her on the event

A young Nigerian lady, who is physically challenged, has broken down in tears after losing a remote job with a US-based client.

In a trending TikTok video, the lady recounted, in sorrow, how she was able to secure the position of Call Centre Representative and had invested her personal savings into setting up a home office.

A young lady weeps in pain after losing her remote USA job. Photo credit: @sexyoneleglady/TikTok

Source: UGC

Lady cries out after losing remote job

Sadly, despite her preparation and sleepless night, the poor internet connectivity in Nigeria made it impossible for the client to hear her during her first shift, leading to the immediate termination of her contract.

She expresses deep frustration with the Nigerian system, lamenting the difficulty of trying to succeed as a person with a disability in such an environment.

A Nigerian lady blames network issues after losing her remote USA job. Photo credit: @sexyoneleglady/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said:

"I just don't know why this country is like this. This is the second time that Nigeria is happening to me. Even with the fact that I have this disability, I don't let things get to me. I'm still hustling, I'm trying to look for ways to make it. Only for me to like, resume the job, and I was already talking to the client—this is my asset here, right? They told me they had to discontinue the contract because they could not hear me.

I had to even do data on my MTN and this thing [Airtel]. You know all the money I've spent? I spent all my savings into this thing, like, oh, I felt like I got something that would start paying me. You understand? I was really excited, I was posting the series, I was posting everything... just for Nigerian network to just f me up.

I spent money on data—I did data on my MTN and Airtel. I bought the laptop stuff, I bought a table... I went through a whole lot."

Reactions as lady loses remote job

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the emotional video. Some of the comments are below.

Priceless said:

"Starlink is the best just expensive."

Lola Spritual guideline said:

"I saw this for you, sis. Please learn from this let keep things private, please, whatever it may be. God will give you every reason to smile ijn."

LifeWithEsther said:

"Network has been so bad and it’s so annoying. 🥹Sorry about that."

Jasmine David said:

"That Airtel WiFi is crab, get spectranet or a bigger Airtel WiFi."

Producer said:

"Sorry, sometimes dark times comes before the brightest days."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Remote worker gives review of solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian remote worker has taken to social media to speak about the solar inverter he bought years ago.

He mentioned the amount he paid for it and shared what he has been experiencing amid the constant power outages in the country.

Source: Legit.ng