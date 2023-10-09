Former BBNaija All Stars housemate Whitemoney recently became the centre of attention over his alleged new relationship

Videos showed the reality TV star in the company of a mystery lady shortly after fellow housemate Mercy Eke said what they had in the house was an alliance

While the Shine Ya Eye superstar appears to be unbothered about the sentiments surrounding his new woman, netizens have taken to different platforms to share their observations

BBNaija All Stars' former housemate Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has been on the lips of everyone over his current alleged relationship stance.

The reality TV star has been captured in videos showing off his new lover minutes after co-star Mercy Eke picked another ex-housemate, Pere Egbi, over him.

Legit.ng previously reported that the two had a certain level of attachment during their time in Biggie's All Stars house.

Unfortunately, after the Shine Ya Eye superstar left the show, Mercy immediately bonded with the general.

After the show's finale, the Pepper Dem Gang winner disclosed during her media rounds that her relationship with Whitemoney was an alliance, declaring that what she had with Pere was more substantial and could lead to something meaningful.

BBNaija Whitemoney and his gorgeous mystery lady trends

After Mercy spoke about her relationship with Pere, Whitemoney was spotted with an unidentified female lady at different locations.

First, it was at a grocery store, followed by his visit to BBNaija Frodd's house to see his new baby, Adora.

The clip showed Frodd and his wife, Chioma, chatting with Whitemoney and the gorgeous, fair-skinned lady.

See the video of Whitemoney and the pretty lady shopping below:

Watch the video of Whitemoney and the pretty lady in Frodd's house below:

Videos of Whitemoney and fair-skinned mystery lady spark reactions

Legit.ng captured the thoughts of netizens as they pointed to Mercy Eke and Pere's relationship.

See their comments below:

oluwayemisi_grace:

"Media rounds Percy you do this one!"

tessyonyie:

"Whitemoney na fine and responsible man. Any reasonable woman will grab him."

jesutofunmi_56:

"Who know like Whitemoney and his babe make them go drink snipper abeg ."

lexion77:

"Forget!! Na Whitemoney dey enjoy the outside game pass!! See as everyone dey talk about am, na like this be say person na silent clout ooo."

asumingrichard:

"Good luck whitemoney but please wish my general too good."

nochis_jj':

"Fine babe wey beat all the whole BBN girls combined ...na why una dey dey pained...una go cry tire."

ugegbeuchenna:

"Na wa oooosince when did all this one start? Mercy & Pere don set standards who will do intro & wedding first? the tension is high."

