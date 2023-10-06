Big Brother Naija All Stars Seyi Awolowo recently made waves online over a heartwarming video featuring him and a group of dedicated fans

BBNaija All Stars Seyi Awolowo caught the attention of netizens with a video of him and some of his fans trending online.

The reality TV star was recently appreciated by a number of people reported to be his supporters.

The viral video saw the moment Seyi was accosted by a group of people who presented him with a flower bouquet and a large photo portrait.

The mini group further moved on to take a couple of pictures with their idol.

Despite his contentious time in Biggie's house, the reality TV star proved that he was still well-regarded by many.

See the video below

BBNaija Seyi's gifts from fans cause stir

See reactions below:

simeon.delight:

"He for just collect the gifts low-key without doing plenty Paparazzi the gifts is not gifting."

umehsplash:

"Na him and him wife organize dis one. It looks too arranged. My Opinion."

ada_fine_16239:

"The fact that he's very appreciative no matter the amount that's applaudable, he apologized sha."

beautybyrmd:

"At the End of the day he apologized for whatever he said , we all make mistakes and sometimes talk anyhow just not on camera … Tosin little things matters , this means a lot to him as a grateful person … leave Seyi alone."

ade_bimpe_:

"Abeg who advice una to put that leaf must you add flowerrrrr the flower is not flowering at all, it’s like ewe moi moi ."

westernking_:

"Pressure o. Abeg look well o, you go see studio light. So then came prepared abi? Mtchew ndi plan work with family friends to fake."

Dorothy regrets keeping Seyi on the show

Dorothy Bachor took to her social media page to openly note that she regretted saving Seyi Awolowo from eviction.

Dorothy, who was on the BBNaija eviction panel weeks back, was one of the two persons who saved Seyi and kept him on the show.

However, in the aftermath of a controversial comment Seyi Awolowo made, Dorothy revealed that she regretted her decision.

