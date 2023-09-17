Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Whitemoney has been evicted from the show today, Sunday, September 17

The 2021 BBNaija winner could not believe his ears after his name was called to leave the house by Ebuka

A shocking silence enveloped other housemates as they quietly said their goodbyes to Whitemoney

The Big Brother Naija All Stars eviction show on Sunday, September 17, shocked the evicted housemate and the remaining stars.

A wave of shock travelled through the house as the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced Whitemoney as the next housemate to leave the show.

BBNaija housemates that have been evicted Photo credit: @neoakpofure/@whitemoney/@alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

The singer had an awkward smile on his face as he laughed and said his goodbyes to his colleagues who were too shocked to properly send him off.

Neo, Mercy, Alex and Ilebaye had the most reactions as they did not see Whitemoney, who didn't even pack for his eviction, going home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shortly after, Neo and Alex followed Whitemoney; Neo already knew he was going home from indications, and Alex dressed in a regal fit, had a sister moment with Cee C as she left.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Whitemoney's eviction

Netizens found it funny that Whitemoney was shocked about his eviction despite his confidence.

Read some comments below:

roco_vibez:

"He is smiling but e shock am byeeeeeee."

boneflair:

"Mercy what are you going to do now? "

zids_emporium:

"It’s the laugh of pain for me"

nellynells__:

"My mercy is scared n worried no shaking baby."

ifee__bespoke:

"He couldn’t believe it ,,Ehya I pity him "

abjluxuryhub:

"Now this is how to shake the house up let them know no one knows the game than the fans outside the other housemate will be humble right now with the way white money was the first to leave well done BBN for paying attention like we said last week."

stardomgys:

"Whitemoney say him dream last week say dem evict am. Werey oniro"

ask_of_nancee:

"Mercy wow her mind before white money comot who be me anything can happen."

ella__emmanuel:

"Dramatic Neo welcome home "

jennifer_patricks:

"Beautiful exit. Go neo. Enjoyed his time on the show. Who’s next?"

still_joseph:

"So Alex has more fans than neo ? 1 more eviction to go right?"

princessnikky84:

"He stood no chance with the line up and he knew."

nayatu.gaddafi:

"Whitemoney himself shock he never expererrittt "

faith.endy:

"She was well dressed to be evicted ilebaye we got you."

the_lizzy_john:

"Adekunle Olopade!!! King of Islanders!!! Guyyy get fans ooo."

itzqueenamanda_111:

"Omo this one shock me oo Alex first baye go house "

shalorm_:

"I’m glad she left in good terms with ceec"

Doyin and Kim Oprah evicted from BBNaija All Stars

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) eviction show returned on Sunday, September 10, and saw one of the special house guests, Kim Oprah, evicted.

Kim was introduced to the house as a special guest alongside Prince, Lucy, and Omashola on August 20.

Aside from Kim, Doyin was also evicted from the show. The five housemates who were up for eviction during the week were Venita, Doyin, Ilebaye, Whitemoney and Kim Oprah.

Source: Legit.ng