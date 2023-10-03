The video of two BBNaija All Stars finalists, Mercy and Pere, has surfaced on social media, and their fans can't keep calm about it

In the recording, Mercy Eke was wearing a suit belonging to Pere in a hotel room as she sat down to have her nails done

Pere later came to check up on her, and they exchanged greetings before he left the place

Big Brother Naija stars Mercy Eke and Pere Egbi seem to be taking their friendship to the next level with a clip of them that just surfaced online.

The two were excellent friends while they were in Biggie's house and Mercy became Pere's cheerleader, encouraging him to be the best at the game.

BBNaija Mercy rocks Pere's jacket in the hotel room

In the video, Mercy was sitting down where she was making her nails. She wore an oversized coat of her colleague, Pere, and looked content.

Trying to check up on her, Pere came into the room, gave her a warm smile, and greeted those helping her get dressed.

See the video of Mercy wearing Pere's suit here:

Reactions trail BBNaija Mercy wearing Pere's suit

Netizens have responded to the clip of Mercy and Pere. Many are happy that their relationship is going smoothly and are eager to see them take it to the next level.

@victoriadodeye:

"Mercy is 30, pere 36. What more can you ask for. This two are very mature people who know what they want and they have a good chemistry, both are very good looking and very hot, they are doing very well in their careers so I don’t think they will want to waste their time if they don’t like each other. I truly want them to work."

@chivan_collections:

"I have never shipped any housemate before but you see this one, I’m shipping it with my full chest. Percy to the world ."

@officialajummy:

"Enjoy my darling Mercy. Everyone deserves to be loved. Not about money or level."

@ajanakunana:

"If this ship sails na my ship with full chest...i love me some percy."

@elbleeez:

"See me blushing side to side . I like what I am seeing whether it’s friendship or Romance it’s beautiful . I miss u both on my screen."

@Iamusiq.sly:

"Pere and Mercy match made in heaven."

@_presh.ng:

"These two Dey tempt me .God save me pls, I don’t want my heart broken. Naso we no believe Bella oo."

@chukwurejoice05:

"I prefer Pere to white money mehn ."

@loveth_m3:

"I generally hate ships infact, i was mad at mercy at the beginning but the bug got me now. I’m smiling from chin to chin because this chemistry isn’t hard for to see. For the first time in history; A ship has my support ……awwwwn ."

Mercy Eke sparks reactions as she encourages her love interest, Pere

Legit.ng had previously reported that BBNaija Mercy Eke greatly supported her friend, Pere, while they were in Biggie's house.

She had taken him to a corner and spoken loving words over him. The reality star asked him to look into the mirror and tell her what he saw.

Pere regained his self-esteem and confessed positive words as he looked into the mirror.

Source: Legit.ng