Renowned Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about one of his old noteworthy films

Sharing a piece of the old Nollywood video, RMD highlighted how he portrayed the character of Pastor Ken, who faced numerous tribulations

The vintage clip moved Fans and netizens, as many pointed out how the movie affected their views about life and religion

Prominent Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) refreshed the minds of his fans and followers with one of the significant movies he acted in in the 90s.

The old Nollywood film he shared, titled The Price, saw him take on the role of a pastor named Ken.

RMD shares old Nollywood movie of him acting as a pastor Credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

The vintage clip narrated the challenges faced by the pastor character, acted by RMD. He was charged with a falsely after a counselling session with one of his beautiful members.

Nollywood veteran Steph-Nora Okere took on the role of the elegant church member who attempted to seduce Pastor Ken after approaching him provocatively, but he refused and shoved her away.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In response, she immediately tore off her clothes and fell to the ground, giving the impression that the pastor had done it.

After this occurrence, the church board of trustees suspended pastor Ken and disgraced him before the congregation for his alleged wrongdoing.

Sharing the old clip on Instagram, the veteran wrote:

"THE PRICE … The things pastor Ken passed through in this film no be small. Who remembers this?"

See the video below

RMD's old Nollywood video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

ujamchukwunonso:

"Classic dey sweet."

deehumorous:

"Na this film make pastors dey open door during female counselling session ooo."

dmchidi:

"I remember, the movie that made me love you the most. I still have the cassette ."

deehumorous:

"I cry for this film oooo .... chaii."

mawuli_gavor:

‘Let us hand Pastor Ken over to Satan’ Which kind wahala."

inidimaokojie:

Not them handing Pastor Ken to satan ahannn

jenrinay':

"This is a fond family memory for me because I can remember exactly where we were when we first watched this all of us kids in the living room with my cousins and stuff. Such simple happy times. I lovedddd the movie so much."

RMD, others inducted into Oscars Academy

Celebrated veterans Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Kunle Afolayan have been inducted into the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, responsible for the Oscars.

The two icons made the list in addition to the renowned filmmakers C.J Obasi and Jade Osiberu, who make up part of the 398 new members of the international body.

RMD took to social media to announce that it was a good birthday present as he set to add a new year in July.

Source: Legit.ng