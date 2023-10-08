Big Brother Naija Phyna's dad, Felix Otabor, spoke in a recent media interview about what transpired after his daughter gifted him an SUV following her rise to fame

Recall that it went viral that Phyna's relationship with her family became strained after her win of the 100 million naira grand prize

Shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the reality TV star's relationship with her father, he spoke about what followed after he received his SUV gift

BBNaija star Phyna's father, Felix Otabor, reached out to Vanguard recently to further confirm that his daughter had given him an SUV as a gift after winning the reality TV show, but that there was more to it.

Recall that the media house previously published an exclusive interview with Phyna's dad, claiming that after she won the 100 million naira grand prize in 2022, she became estranged from her family.

BBNaija Pyhna's dad continues to call out his daughter Credit: @phynaunusual

Source: Instagram

Phyna's father said that she has cut off all contact with the family ever since she tasted fame.

Vanguard later reported that Phyna's father had contacted them to explain in detail what had happened.

He claimed that Phyna had purchased a car for him, but he still needed help.

After winning Biggie's show, Phyna bought him an SUV, but he still wished for more help.

While Phyna did give her father an SUV, he had hoped she would also replace the older vehicles he used for work.

The father claimed that his daughter convinced him to sell the old cars with the assurance that she would buy new ones.

