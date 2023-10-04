In a significant development to the untimely passing of former Marlian Music signee Mohbad, Naira Marley has been taken into custody by authorities

After weeks of speculation surrounding the circumstances of the late singer's tragic demise on September 12th, the music executive has been called in for questioning

However, Nigerians appear not to be pleased about the latest development, as they demand visuals to confirm the Marlian boss' arrest

Authorities have detained well-known Nigerian musician Naira Marley and are questioning him in relation to the untimely death of his former Marlian Music signee, Mohbad.

The news came after weeks of conjecture over what caused the departed singer's untimely death on September 12th.

Mohbad's demise triggered a firestorm of speculation, with many Nigerians suspecting Naira Marley and his counterpart Sam Larry of being involved in the circumstances surrounding the young singer's death.

Naira Marley, who had been abroad since the incident, made several statements denying any involvement or responsibility for Mohbad's death.

The recent update from SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, Naira Marley, has been taken into custody for questioning and additional investigation over the viral tragic issue.

"Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigative activities as part of the ongoing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the passing of Mohbad. #justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad," SP Benjamin Hundeyin announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

See his post below

Netizens react to the announcement of Naira Marley's arrest

Legit.ng captured some hot takes demanding clips of the music executive's arrest.

See their comments below:

@MakeleleJersey:

"No proof, picture, or video... , we understand the game."

@Oriyomi0Flagos:

"Can we have pictures or video of him going into your custody , abi ko possible ni."

lemy_ashley_:

"Can you go live n show us?? we no too believe Wunna like that.

iam_bmodel:

"Person wey fit dey chill with IGP like this, He even announced himself before the police announced him. Trust this people at your own peril."

oluvisual__:

"All the suspect are assisting police with their investigation, who police go come arrest Shey na we ."

@kuwait_magix:

"Distraction tactics. The news is that TINUBU FORGED CERTIFICATE, HE FORGED SIGNATURES AND STAMP OF CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY."

@obajemujnr:

"Good move from the cops, but this case is taking too long. My faith is extremely strong in the Nigerian cops, and justice for Mobhad is still the target."

Is Kwam1's daughter Naira Marley's lawyer?

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the tribute by Nigerian Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate, to the late singer Mohbad sparked heated reactions online.

Giving a speech at his coronation ceremony in Ijebu, the Fuji star mentioned that Nigeria had many talented artists and sadly lost one recently, as he acknowledged Mohbad's vocal skills.

A video of his touching tribute recently made the rounds on social media as netizens stirred up more controversies.

Source: Legit.ng