Late Nigerian rapper and singer Mohbad made another milestone on the global music streaming platform Spotify with his extended play (EP), named Blessed.

Blessed, the late artist's last studio project, topped Spotify Nigeria's weekly albums chart, attesting to the enduring appeal of his music.

The singer passed away more a week ago, on September 12, and his tragic passing has since sparked several debates around unidentified reasons to his death.

His other popular singles like 'Peace,' 'Feel Good,' 'Ask About Me,' and 'Beast and Peace' are all among Apple Music Nigeria's top 10 most streamed tracks.

He topped the Spotify Nigeria singles chart with 'Ask About Me.' His EP 'Blessed' also reached the top 20 on the UK Apple Music albums chart.

Mohbad’s album beats beats Burna Boy, Asake and other Apple Music

Late Nigerian artist Mohbad's latest album, Blessed, took the number one spot on Apple's Album chart.

Although he did not achieve this milestone during his lifetime, fans and music lovers took to several social media channels to celebrate his posthumous success

Released on June 30, 2023, the rap album consists of eight tracks and features collaborations with artists like Zlatan and Bella Shmurda.

Zlatan fights back tears as he addresses friend Mohbad's death

Nigerian indigenous rapper and friend to the late Mohbad, Zlatan, fought back tears as he spoke about his colleague's tragic passing.

The rapper was among the top celebrities who turned up for the candlelight and tribute concert held in honour of Mohbad.

In a roadside interview during the poignant event on Thursday, September 21, the Omo Ologo crooner spoke about his departed friend, wishing immediate justice for those who caused his untimely death.

Source: Legit.ng