Niger State House of Assembly speaker has taken swift action regarding the federal government's move against him

Abdulamlik Sarkindaji on Tuesday, disclosed that he is no longer involved in the planned marriage of the 100 girls affected by banditry in his constituency

This came after Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, described the plans as “unacceptable” and noted that a full-scale investigation has commenced on the issue

An emerging report has it that the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulamlik Sarkindaji, has stopped the planned hosting of the wedding of 100 orphaned girls in his constituency, saying he would not grace the occasion.

Niger Speaker cancels wedding plans for 100 orphans

As reported by The Punch, Sarkindaji took the decision following the legal action of the Women Affairs Minister, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

The Speaker made this known on Tuesday, May 14, during a media briefing in which he said the minister had overstepped her bounds.

As reported by The Nation, he said the minister should take over the sponsorship of the wedding ceremony.

Speaking further, the Speaker disclosed that he had already made funds available to the girls’ parents through the traditional leaders and clerics of his constituency. He maintained that that he would not withdraw the funds.

Abdulmalik also pointed out that his motive for wanting to sponsor the wedding was the state of poverty of the girls’ parents and not the constituency project, as reported in the media.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the speaker pledged to cover the dowries for the bridegrooms, stating he had acquired all necessary materials for the proper marriage of the 100 girls.

He assured them that their comfort in their matrimonial homes had been arranged, just as it would be for any other child marrying according to Islamic traditions.

