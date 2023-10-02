Nigerian street pop sensation Portable has continued to pour out his emotions and frustrations regarding Mohbad's tragic passing

In a poignant video, Portable vehemently cursed anyone who might have played a part in the late singer's demise

In his outburst, the Zazu act further expressed ways the killers of the fast-rising star failed in their mission

Nigerian street pop act Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, has expressed his deepest feelings and frustrations towards the death of Mohbad.

In a touching video, Portable rained curses on everybody who may have contributed to the late singer's death.

In a startling acknowledgment, the Zazu act said that the people responsible for Mohbad's death may have sought notoriety through their deeds but would never be successful with it.

In the singer's words:

"Those Who are Involved in the Death of Mohbad Won't Have Glory Like Him."

See his video below

Internet users react to Portable's outburst

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions online:

blessinganuna:

"Portable is truly pained by IMOLE's death. He is a true brother from a distance. Thank u @portablebaeby we love u."

khaleeed_xo:

"Nah only portable Dey talk ihn mind those wey dem call dem his friend sef just keep mute while they have everything to get this justice but remain silent."

mobola0609:

"Portable fan let gather here the man is making sense lately."

deemamidee:

"Amen! They kuku never had any glory, so they cut the life of the young man shooort."

real_woman2090:

"Potable my favorite man now ❤️ tell them baba mi them no go ever shine."

olamine_rg:

"Portable still have more to say, anybody Portable get their secret should get ready for jail ."

mimidocwhyte:

"Una no go see peace in Jesus name ️ rest on mohbad ❤️ we love you."

e.juliee86:

I no come be like say nah portable the thing pain pass, e pain everybody

emini_owoblow01:

"I no too day listening to Watin you day talk but this one makes sense, people way kill Mohbad no go ever reach am."

Is Kwam1's daughter Naira Marley's lawyer?

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the tribute by Nigerian Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate, to the late singer Mohbad sparked heated reactions online.

Giving a speech at his coronation ceremony in Ijebu, the Fuji star mentioned that Nigeria had many talented artists and sadly lost one recently, as he acknowledged Mohbad's vocal skills.

A video of his touching tribute recently made the rounds on social media as netizens stirred up more controversies.

