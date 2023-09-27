The tribute by Nigerian Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate, to the late singer Mohbad has sparked heated reactions online

The indigenous star took time out during his coronation ceremony in Ijebu to honour the departed musician

A video of his touching tribute recently made the rounds on social media, as netizens some controversies in his statement

Nigerian Fuji artist superstar Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate, got many talking with his tribute to late singer Mohbad at his recent coronation concert.

The indigenous artist took time out of his Coronation ceremony in Ijebu to honour the departed artist.

Kwam1's tribute to Mohbad sparks reactions Credit: @kwam1_official, @iammohbad, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In his speech, he mentioned that Nigeria has many talented artists and has sadly lost one recently, as he acknowledged Mohbad's vocal skills.

Kwam1 went on to say that Mohbad's death caught him off guard and made him feel bad about humanity in general.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His tributed to the departed artist read:

"We have a whole lot of artists that can keep the country together, we have Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Sãvage. Unfortunately, something happened to us a while ago, it caught us unaware and it set us back, and made us feel bad about ourselves and our attitudes. Mohbad rest in peace."

See a video of his tribute

Kwam1 to Mohbad sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

Sauve:

“Unfortunately his daughter is Naira Marley’s lawyer."

Source: Legit.ng