Nigerian music executive Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, officially informed the public of his return to the country

This statement effectively addressed lingering questions about his whereabouts and provided confirmation of his arrival in Lagos

Meanwhile, the singer’s statement triggered another round of debate among mourners as they pointed out loopholes in his statement

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, better known by his stage name Naira Marley, has informed the public and the Lagos state police of his return.

His recent statement most certainly addressed questions about his whereabouts and confirmed his arrival in Lagos.

Naira Marley is back in Nigeria to answer questions over Mohbad's death. Credit: @nairamarley, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

On October 3, 2023, Naira Marley announced his return to Lagos state via his verified handle on X (previously Twitter).

After recently speaking with presidential adviser Reno Omokri, where he stated his readiness to return to Nigeria and address concerns if his safety was secured, Naira Marley has confirmed that he is in Lagos and is willing to cooperate with the authorities.

In the post, Naira Marley wrote:

“I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria, to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

See his post below:

Internet users react to Naira Marley’s statement

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

omalichawa_:

"He means I will be assisting the police to cover up my crime."

adunbarinbeads:

"Assistant commissioner of police and NDLEA ambassador oniyeye."

mideronke:

"I will be assisting the police to cover the tracks. Azeez, okan e o ni bale, oloobushan."

el_rahman911:

"This country sha get money I mean plenty moneyyyyyyyyyyyyyy and know people cuz his confidence is on another level."

chiamanda_edward:

"Nigeria. A place where citizens are taken for a ride…. Hard and long rides."

ladyque_1:

"Na this assist way him use vex me pass."

Police speak on detaining Naira Marley over Mohbad death

Authorities have detained well-known Nigerian musician Naira Marley and are questioning him in relation to the untimely death of his former Marlian Music signee, Mohbad.

The news came after weeks of conjecture over what caused the departed singer's untimely death on September 12th.

Mohbad's demise triggered a firestorm of speculation, with many Nigerians suspecting Naira Marley and his counterpart Sam Larry of being involved in the circumstances surrounding the young singer's death.

