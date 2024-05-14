Big Brother Naija reality TV star Phyna attacked Apostle Femi Lazarous of the Sphere of Light Church following his recent sermon

The man God argued that when a lady lacks a father figure during her younger days, she becomes sexually loose

The Level Up winner, in her outburst against the preacher, revealed when she removed her first pregnancy

BBNaija star Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has disagreed with a recent sermon by Apostle Femi Lazarus, the Lead Pastor of the Sphere of Light Church.

The man of God, in a video that has gone viral, argued that women who do not have a father figure in their lives are more likely to engage in sexual promiscuity.

Phyna tackles Apostle Lazarus, reveals age she removed her first pregnancy. Credit: @unusualphyna, @femilazarus1

Source: Instagram

Phyna, coming across the post, countered it with examples from her growing up to prove the opposite. And went on to reveal when she first had an removed a baby from her womb.

"When a girl has not seen a father's affection, she becomes sexually loose," Lazarus said in a video of his sermon that has gone viral.

Phyna narrated her childhood without a father figure and stressed that she did not display such behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Quoting the Apostle's preaching clip, Phyna wrote:

"Well bcuz I can make the mistake of generalizing things now I know better. Some of us that didn't have a fatherly figure in all our existence, I will talk about me, I grew up well and was never loose sexually. Now I say sorry for the time I generalized my opinion."

Phyna reveals age she first removed an unborn baby

A netizen reacted to Phyna's statement against the preacher and brought up her past confession of having removing an unborn baby.

Phyna defended herself by saying that she was 19 years old and almost finished with her national youth service programme when her first did it .

"At least I was almost done serving Nigeria as kopa then around 19 to 20…," she said.

See the conversation below:

Reactions trail BBNaija Phyna's revelation

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

@JohiahVictory:

"Jezzz ahaa this one sweet me oo."

gidionofficial1:

"Phyna just confirmed what the pastor said which her reply."

mr_mannii:

She came out to prove his point

@enometweets:

"Jesus.."

sparkleshoesandbags:

"at 19 ,phyna has done two abbortion, phyna is sick, the way she was chasing guys in bbn, will tell u , who she is? because she lack father figure, that's why she is behaving like this. she just prove the man of God right."

onyinyeamajo:

"Can Phyna stop disgracing herself?"

@Jonatha24203542:

"You should be ashamed, hiding your face in that your bad blood. At 19, you already had an abbortion and there you are defending rubbish. Now I see why multi choice didn't give you the Reality TV show."

Phyna says a fan offered her money

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had said that a fan wanted to sleep with her. According to her, the man wanted to give her N5 million just to bed her.

She mentioned that she was in the VIP section of a club when the man approached her.

He first said that he wanted to take pictures with her and after the shots, he made advances at her.

Source: Legit.ng