Sam Larry's claim in his alleged statement about being out of the country at the time of Mohbad's death has been disputed

A viral video shows the show promoter at a Zinoleesky's beach party on August 26, whereas he claimed he had been out of the country six days before

The video has sparked huge reactions on social media, with netizens waiting for the next statement from Sam Larry

Naira Marley’s associate, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry, is trending on social media after allegedly releasing a statement explaining what transpired between him and Mohbad.

In the statement, he also claimed that he flew out of the country before Mohbad died, but a video of him partying in Lagos has surfaced.

According to reports, Sam Larry was at Zinoleesky's beach party in Lagos on the 26th of August, before Mohbad's death weeks after.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sam Larry

theturkeyguy147

"Evidence just full ground."

jewelbaby500:

"He go soon drop another pdf una don catch am again. If you like write Pluto this time around evidence full ground."

pretty._vera:

"Na only where dem dey assault people you go see am."

otunba121:

"Person wey help am write am, both of dem no do rehearsal well & Es), ewon nah prison Oga!!#justiceformohbad."

dedonsimon:

"If Naija police no send dis guy go jail for like 10yrs e no go beta for Nigeria government."

allkindsofflavors:

"Plus Sammy Larry, the hand wey type this thing, the people wey they there when them they formulate the lie and the hand wey post am ..Devil go enter Una middle IJN."

iam_niphemmy_:

"When God say it's time who are you to change it? If you like call all the SAN in this life justice would still be served"

teewestpoundz_:

"Lagos people watin una day wait for"

pretty_lisa13:

"And the Werey say he comot on the 20th."

Portable spills secrets about Naira Marley

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable shared more insight into how notorious popular socialite Sam Larry is and the kind of things he has done.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner said that social media will scatter if he spills all that he knows, but he still shared some shocking details.

The singer added that he had been taken for a show by the socialite before, and he never got anything from the different currencies sprayed on him, as Sam Larry converted the money on the spot.

Source: Legit.ng