Big Brother Naija star Maria announced her pregnancy on June 23, and it was met with mixed reactions

A Twitter user took it up a notch and put up a tweet cursing the reality star and her unborn child

Maria gracefully prayed against the curses in her reply, and affirmed that nothing will happen to her and her unborn child

Mixed reactions greeted Big Brother Naija star Maria's pregnancy reveal on social media and some people could not hide their hate.

In the midst of congratulatory messages, a Twitter user Ameba Patrick called out the reality star and placed heavy curses on her.

Patrick noted that Maria can't be happy when her actions have hurt someone, a safe assumption is that the person knows Maria's baby daddy Kelvin's wife.

The person predicted either the reality star or her child would pass away.

The tweet read:

"That baby will never come out safe .. even if it does it will be cures... u cant make someone feel hurt and u will be happy... either u will die on the delivery room or the baby die #MariaChike."

In a reply to the Twitter user, Maria assumed they were hurt and prayed for them. She also affirmed nothing will happen to her or her baby.

View the exchange below:

Netizens react to Maria's tweet

@literally_rae:

"Congrats maria, somebody's husband will find me one day."

@militaryarmedUS:

"This is definitely a new navy that sent that! they are so vile in their fanbase but Gods bigger!! Touch not they anointed and do they prophet no harm!! God is with you Big Ria! sending lots of love ❤️"

@Maria_KimOprah:

"You serv a living God Nothing will happen to you and your baby my love❤"

@Kayloaded1:

"While you actually fell off, we can draw a line for preservation of life sake. It should not get to where we wish someone else death. My own is I don’t want to hear “he is not present! Blah blah blah” because you knew what you were signing up for. Ire o."

@Naftylyrical21:

"Don't worry dear, it will turn into a big blessings for you IJN .back to sender(Patrick)"

BBNaija Maria speaks on challenges after leaving show

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike talked openly about the difficulties she had spiritually after taking part in the reality TV show.

The actress confessed in an interview with The Cable Lifestyle that she had several spiritual difficulties that have brought her closer to God.

Chike, who was raised in a Christian environment, revealed that leaving the Big Brother house put her faith to the test.

Source: Legit.ng