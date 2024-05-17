The recently imposed landing fees on helicopters have been rejected by Workers in the petroleum industry

They described the 4% charge introduced by the government on the gross revenue of helicopter operators as insensitive

The oil workers also called on the government to address their concerns, noting the new fees pose a danger to industrial harmony

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market

Petroleum industry workers under the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria have demanded the removal of the recently imposed landing fees on helicopter operators.

Oil workers reject new government landing fee. Photo Credit: FG, GoranDomeij

Source: UGC

General Secretary Afolabi Olawale of NUPENG and General Secretary Lumumba Okugbawa of PENGASSAN made this known in a joint statement released Thursday, May 16th.

“These new charges, which include a four per cent charge on the gross revenue of helicopter operators, as well as additional levies and taxes, pose a grave threat to the sustainability and viability of the helicopter transport sector critical to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“We recall that a recent memo directed helicopter operators to compulsorily pay for helicopter landing fees at all Nigerian aerodromes helipads, airstrips, floating production storage, and offloading units, floating storage, and offloading units, and other oil platforms to generate more revenue to the Federal Government."

New levy is insensitive

The oil and gas industry workers claimed it was extremely insensitive during a period when the federal government was looking for investors and reducing different incentives to make the sector appealing.

The unions asserted that the oil and gas business is a significant part of Nigeria's economy and that the industry's viability depends mainly on the helicopter operators that serve it.

They claimed that these operators offer vital transportation services, transporting workers and equipment to remote areas and offshore platforms to maintain the sector's seamless and effective operation.

They also stated that the decision would negatively affect the industry since the chartering businesses would bear the additional expense, which would then be passed on to the workers. In the nation's best interests, we demand that this policy be immediately withdrawn.

The workers, therefore, urged the government to act decisively to resolve the urgent matter since any delay would undoubtedly jeopardise the industrial peace that the petroleum industry enjoys.

Rida is considering launching the first helicopter taxi

Legit.ng reported that Rida Nigeria, the set-your-price ride-hailing service, is reportedly gearing up to unveil an ambitious helicopter taxi service for Lagos commuters to beat traffic.

According to an online database, Numbeo, Lagos is ranked as the worst city in the world when considering the impact of traffic commute time on quality of life.

Nunch reports that if the company succeeds in launching the service, it will rethe define urban transportation landscape, offering travellers a new dimension of speed and luxury.

Source: Legit.ng