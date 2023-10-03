Nollywood actress Regina Daniels got her fans and colleagues gushing over her in a recent post

The politician's wife celebrated Independence Day with Nigeria's first lady Remi Tinubu at an event organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria

The mum of two shared photos from the event as she blended with the other older women at the event

Regina Daniels has been enjoying the benefits of being the wife of her senator billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress recently joined the country's first lady Remi Tinubu at the Independence Day anniversary organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Netizens gush over Regina Daniels with first lady Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the photos on her page, Regina looked stunning in an ankara skirt and blouse, and she had no problem blending with the numerous older women at the event.

The actress captioned her post:

"Yesterday I attended the 63rd Nigeria independence anniversary organized by the christian association of Nigeria. it gladdens my heart to hear the first lady speak so passionate about our country ,she is truly inspiring. While we pray for a greater Nigeria let us be the change we truly seek for our great country Nigeria."

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Regina Daniels

Fans and colleagues of the actress filled her comment section with words of admiration.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

officialmariandeboss:

"D way she dresses accordingly."

tenientertainer:

"Youngest in charge ❤️"

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Asa Odogwu❤️"

rita.daniels06:

"My child and Pride, keep Moving on from Grace to Grace. More undiluted blessings and favour shall continue to embrace you."

divinenkem123:

"Na only people wey dey enjoy the money dey celebrate the independence day."

nkolinirvana:

"Girl, you're the perfect definition of age. It is nothing but numbers. The very old cargos do not even remember that you're gen Z. Someday, Nigeria will have a youthful president "

shuugaclassymakeoverr:

"Say after me I reject poverty.n Aww She’s so fine ❤️"

only1_juli:

"Indeed ur marriage with ned is really a blessing to u GINA ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng