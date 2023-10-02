Stan Eze and his wife Blessing Obasi recently threw a baby shower and gender reveal party ahead of the arrival of their first child

A clip from the party showed the moment Stan burst a balloon placed on his wife's head to reveal their baby's gender

The video saw many of the Nollywood couple's colleagues and followers taking to the comment section to congratulate them

Nollywood stars and couple Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi have warmed hearts as they shaded videos from their gender reveal party.

It’s no longer news that Stan and his wife are anticipating the arrival of their first child, which they joyfully made public during their second wedding anniversary celebration in September.

Stan Eze and Blessing Obasi expecting baby boy. Credit: @staneze

Source: Instagram

Over the weekend, the Nollywood couple threw a gender reveal party with some of their friends and colleagues in attendance.

A clip from the event showed Stan bursting a balloon placed on his wife's head, as the blue ribbon filled the air; this means the couple are expecting a baby boy.

Stan and his wife shared how they have been believing in God for their baby.

Watch the video Stan Eze shared on his Instagram page below:

Celebrities, fans react to video from Stan Eze and wife's baby gender party

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

tontolet:

"Congratulations to you both May the lord perfect all that concerns you and yours!!"

omonioboli:

"My family love you guys we already know it’s 2 girls now and you are gifting me one girl abi? Which one is no cheating! I’ll still watch everything you guys put out!"

officialosas:

"Hehehehhehehehehe… love you guys."

ojulewastudio:

"Awesome.. congratulations .as many as are believing God for their own babies this October you will concieve yours in Jesus name.."

Why Stan Eze married his wife

In another report via Legit.ng, Stan Eze revealed why he decided to marry Blessing Jessica Obasi.

The actor revealed that his wife gives him peace and that God created her for him.

Stan also described his wife as a hardworking woman with a good heart.

