BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya's mum, Susan Waya, sparked warm reactions with her heartfelt open letter to CeeC

Taking to Instagram, the socialite expressed her admiration for CeeC's connection with Kiddwaya on the show

Susan commended CeeC for her unique composure on the show and for connecting with her son in a way people never expected

Following the end of the highly competitive reality programme, Susan Waya, mother of reality star Kiddwaya, has written a touching letter to CeeC.

The socialite took to Instagram to make a post praising CeeC for her connection with Kiddwaya on the show.

Kiddwaya’s Mum honours CeeC Credit: @ceec_official, @susan_waya

Source: Instagram

She claimed that although the rest of the housemates saw Kiddwaya as unworthy of their friendship, CeeC saw something special in him.

The billionaire wife praised CeeC for remaining chaste and moral throughout the competition.

"I want to use this time to appreciate this lovely lady that saw something unique in Kidd Waya. Although, I also read how others felt Kidd was not deserving of her friendship!

"One lady who kept herself intact full of respect and standing tall in the midst! I celebrate you amongst others...you are indeed a role model! Big congratulations."

diniwe79:

"Congratulations to Ceec if won she would have been deserving. No kissing men up and down pity party for votes and cry and apologize after death.

" Ceec didn’t cry even after been bullied she stayed strong."

hussyqueen:

"You did an amazing job King Ceec much my baby and all the best ❤️."

aronky_pearl:

"Thank you ma for seeing the good in her… Well behaved lady.. I just hope people can see that."

christy_zinnydave:

"Mummy with all due respect, this role model is not really modeling in my eyes."

diniwe79:

"What not deserving of friendship? If she bad that she can be friends with the people you’re assuming are saints? She is the sweetest girl I know only you hate her because she’s expressive and stands up for herself."

wambugharoseangel:

"The amount of grace that is about to fall on you ceec pple will be surprised ."

Ike brags about Ilebaye’s victory and Mercy’s loss

BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate Ike Onyema has described himself as an orchestrator of God’s plan following Ilebaye’s victory and Mercy’s loss.

The reality TV star was the villain of the highly competitive season that ended on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Ike was one of the people in the house who reportedly bullied Ilebaye, which unknowingly gained her more fans than expected.

