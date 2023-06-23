Nigerian reality TV star Maria Benjamin trends online after she dropped a surprise clip of herself flaunting her burgeoning baby bump

Maria captioned the viral clip with a heartfelt message as she described her pregnancy phase as blessed that's carrying so much joy and happiness

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star also noted in the clip that her pregnancy came at the most unexpected time; however, it hugely welcomed

Light-skinned bombshell and talk show host Maria Benjamin has set the internet ablaze after a clip of her flaunting her fast-growing baby bump went viral.

Maria caught many unawares as she dropped an official clip on her Instagram page announcing that she and her partner were expecting a baby.

Former BBNaija star Maria trends online as she officially announces that she's set to become a first-time mum. Photo credit: @mariabenjamin

Source: Instagram

The reality star captioned her announcement video with a heartfelt message about her baby. Maria noted in the clip that the pregnancy came when she least expected it and didn't even know she needed it.

The talk show host also went on to describe the chapter of her life as blessed while noting that she wishes the baby would take after her partner's loving and caring heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read Maria's sweet caption dedicated to her baby:

"This chapter is called blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you."

Watch Maria's clip announcing her pregnancy:

See how netizens stormed Maria's page after her announcement

@chiomakpotha:

"Congratulations my darling."

@brodashaggi:

"Oh my love …. Congratulations."

@bellaokagbue:

"A powerful prayer. Wishing you and yours all the best."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Wait! What! I feel like I skipped 5 Chapters! Congratulations Booo May God bless you and yours!"

@sagadeolu:

"Gosh! My ovaries .. this is beautiful. I’m so happy for you!"

@mimikiddieswears:

"Watin she Dey fine go that forest , God Abeg o."

@emi_ni_tiwa:

"Kids are a gift from God but please don’t make them with someone’s husband."

@callme__cynthia:

"Her partner being another person’s husband.. God abeg oo."

@jenny_hampo:

"Dis one don carry belle for another person's husband, Judy's understudy. Wahala."

BBNaija star Maria shares stunning new photos with her gorgeous mum, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Maria Chike Benjamin may have just revealed where her breathtaking beauty comes from, and it is no other than from her mother!

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star's mother came to visit, and Maria seized the opportunity to capture some moments in still form.

She took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous photos from their studio photoshoot, which saw both mother and daughter in black turtleneck tops.

Source: Legit.ng