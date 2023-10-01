Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky recently threw a lavish burial party for his late dad, true to his words

Even though the party did not trend, a video online gave a sneak peek of how the event went down

Bobisky's friends surrounded him with bundles of many and rained on him as a band played behind them

After weeks of anticipation, Bobrisky finally held the luxury party to celebrate the life his late father lived.

In a video, the crossdresser rocked a white outfit, scarf, and shades to match and danced joyfully as his friends surrounded him.

Bobrisky throws party for late dad Photo credit: @asoebispecial

Donned in blue and white, men and women rained different naira denominations on Bob, who soaked all the attention in.

Foreign currencies also rented the air, with Bobrisky hailing the spender.

Surprisingly, untrue to the crossdresser's nature, his party did not trend despite the heavy publicity he gave it.

Watch the video below:

The clips below showed off Bobrisky in his outfits for the party.

Netizens react to Bobrisky's party for late dad

promise_princy:

"Bob be rocking this gender more than some people "

dheee_bridal:

"Let’s not even lie. This outfit is giving."

mommysoda1:

"Make we no lie make we no thief this outfit is giving "

stellabella6274:

"This one won use him late father make money Ur father burial wey you no invite anybody."

iam__issabelaa:

"I won do party, I will now invite Instagram skit makers? BALLARS!! "

pretibolu:

"Olagbara o, when some people never see food to eat tonight takkless of holding money for tomorrow,in this Nigeria that all of us are in."

afriquediva:

"A better way to raise funds in naija!"

ojuoluwaa001:

"Buh why bob they cover hin face, aunty his shy because of hin papa friends n family."

winnyfabs:

"Who noticed something on her/his face? The face not properly filled."

lorlly_bee:

"I dey look for one comment o. Abeg na everybody for him party he give 14proxmas Abi no evidence?"

designs_by_qees:

"Ballerzzzzz ni mummy of lagos pe o"

motiqueen:

"He has finally invited the ballers"

Bobrisky shows off invite box for dad's burial

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky sparked reactions online after a clip he shared flaunting the content of the invite box for his father's 41-day burial went viral.

The controversial personality in the video listed everything in his invite box, leaving many in tatters.

The lifestyle influencer noted a list of the luxury gifts inside the expensive invite box, ranging from an iPhone to Godiva chocolate.

